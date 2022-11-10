ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans share their experiences with Thornwood students

Students at the Columbus Elementary school in Thornwood brought veterans to school on Thursday.

This is a yearly event for the school to honor the veterans who served our country.

The kids were excited as they got to spend some quality time with the veterans.

"You get to meet actual veterans and learn about how hard it is to be one and learn about what they've been through," said student Grace Dowd.

The students also had breakfast with the veterans and the kids learned about their experiences.

Two veterans were also given their honorary high school diplomas.

