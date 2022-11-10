Police: Adult and minor arrested in Croton-on-Hudson car break-ins

Police say they have arrested an adult and a minor for a series of car break-ins in Croton-on-Hudson.

They say two people were arrested on Monday for stealing a car that had the key fob left inside.

Both suspects are now facing grand larceny charges.

The minor has also been charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police remind residents to always lock their cars and to never leave the key fob inside.