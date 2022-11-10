ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Biden says he thinks pro-life Americans now know the power of women

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2Z95_0j6OUZq600
Greg Nash President Biden speaks during an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to thank staff and volunteers for their efforts during the midterm elections.

President Biden on Thursday said that he thinks that people who support denying access to abortions now know the power of women in America following the midterm elections this week.

“You all showed up and beat the hell out of them,” Biden said in remarks to the Democratic National Committee at Washington, D.C.’s Howard Theatre. “Those who support ripping away the rights to choose don’t have a clue about the power of women in America but now I think they do.”

The president said that “one of the most extraordinary things” about the Supreme Court’s summer decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision was that it mobilized women to vote.

“As I’ve said, women in America made their voices heard, man,” he said.

He thanked the hundreds of Democrats packed into the Howard Theatre.

Vice President Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff joined the president on stage, along with dozens of people wearing shirts and holding signs with “Let’s Go, Joe,” “Fetterman,” and “End Citizens United.”

Democrat John Fetterman scored one of the biggest victories for Democrats on Tuesday with a win in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

“This is not a political piece, this is to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” Biden said. “Tuesday was a good day for America, a good day for democracy, and a strong night for Democrats.”

Biden thanked Harris for her work traveling across the country to meet with reproductive rights leaders in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. And he vowed to work to codify Roe and veto a potential national abortion ban from Republicans.

While control of the House and the Senate has not yet been decided, a potential Republican majority in the House appears likely to be much narrower than expected. Meanwhile, Democrats have a fighting shot of retaining the Senate majority as they await the results of three Senate races in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

The Georgia Senate race, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker, is headed to a runoff election slated for December. The White House has not said if Biden will go to Georgia to campaign for Warnock, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that “the president will do whatever Sen. Warnock needs him to do to help him win.”

Biden leaves later on Thursday for a series of international meetings, with his first stop in Egypt for a United Nations climate summit. He then heads to Asia for the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

Comments / 49

Santa Claws
4d ago

What a pathetic statement from a "devout Catholic". He tried to make an election all about access to abortion, so now he claims a victory when democrat seat losses are less than expected. Male life expectancy is 77.28 years. He is on borrowed time in his life and still insists on doing more harm than good. Sad little man.

Reply(1)
27
Barbi Brown
2d ago

we should all be pro-life. these are babies we're talking about, not some parasite. and we all should be wanting better solutions, men as well as women.

Reply(1)
10
Jody
3d ago

It’s was never about the power of women. It’s was about the authority of states over abortion law.

Reply(4)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer

In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
The Hill

Chris Christie says Trump will run for president: ‘He can’t miss the attention any more than he does’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Sunday that nobody should be surprised that former President Trump is reportedly set to announce his 2024 run. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Christie about Trump teasing a 2024 run during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, which comes as multiple reports say his announcement is imminent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Can the Republicans really impeach Joe Biden? Yes they can!

With Republicans convinced that they have the midterm elections in the bag they are hauling out their big guns. As I've mentioned before, they have unveiled plans to hold the debt ceiling hostage in order to force President Biden to give tax cuts to their wealthy benefactors (which explains why so many of them are pouring late money into the campaign) and also to reestablish their old-time conservative movement bonafides by gutting Social Security and Medicaid.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Why the midterms may prove to be good for Republicans and bad for Democrats

The general spin on the election results is that they were good for Democrats and bad for Republicans. And they were, at least in the short term. But they may ultimately prove to be good for Republicans, since former President Trump’s grip on the GOP has taken a beating, opening the door to younger and more electable 2024 Republican presidential candidates.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Trump warns DeSantis against 2024 White House bid, saying it wouldn’t be ‘good’ for GOP

Former President Trump in a new interview warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024. “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Trump told Fox News in an interview late Monday after a rally in Ohio. “I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
Business Insider

NY Democrat who lost his race criticizes AOC, saying she didn't campaign much and 'was nowhere to be found'

A New York Congressman who lost his seat in the midterm elections criticized New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying she didn't do enough to help. Sean Patrick Maloney has represented New York's 17th congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2013 but lost to his Republican rival this week, a stunning defeat for the party.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

763K+
Followers
88K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy