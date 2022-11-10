Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG ACROSS INLAND NORTHEAST FLORIDA THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog can be expected across most of inland Northeast Florida this morning due to near calm winds. Local visibilities of one quarter of a mile can be expected through sunrise, with conditions improving by around 8 AM. Locations with a period of dense fog include, but are not limited to, Gainesville, Lake City, and Keystone Heights. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 03:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Comments / 0