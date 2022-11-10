Effective: 2022-11-14 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG ACROSS INLAND NORTHEAST FLORIDA THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog can be expected across most of inland Northeast Florida this morning due to near calm winds. Local visibilities of one quarter of a mile can be expected through sunrise, with conditions improving by around 8 AM. Locations with a period of dense fog include, but are not limited to, Gainesville, Lake City, and Keystone Heights. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.

LAKE BUTLER, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO