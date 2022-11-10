The claim: Video shows Nancy Pelosi being arrested

In the days since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was attacked by a hammer-wielding man at their San Francisco home, social media has been filled with misinformation surrounding the Pelosis and the incident.

A Nov. 4 Facebook post is another example. The post claims a video of Nancy Pelosi walking to her car alongside several individuals is evidence she was arrested.

The caption of the post reads, "NANCY PELOSI ARRESTED." The post was shared more than 100 times in four days.

But that's not what the video shows, Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson confirmed. The video just shows her security detail.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her and husband Paul Pelosi's home in San Francisco on Wednesday. Jeff Chiu, AP

Video shows routine security detail escort

The video from the post shows the speaker being escorted by her security detail, Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Pelosi told USA TODAY in an email.

News outlets like NBC Bay Area and Politico published the video on their websites days after Paul Pelosi was attacked. Both video captions say the clip shows Pelosi leaving her San Francisco home.

As a senior legislative leader and second in line to the presidency, Pelosi regularly has a Capitol Police security detail with her, NBC News reported .

There is no evidence Nancy Pelosi has been arrested.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Nancy Pelosi being arrested. The video shows Pelosi's security detail escorting her to her car outside her California home.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video shows Pelosi security detail escorting her to her car, not arresting her