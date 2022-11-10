ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Fact check: Video shows Pelosi security detail escorting her to her car, not arresting her

By Ana Faguy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The claim: Video shows Nancy Pelosi being arrested

In the days since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was attacked by a hammer-wielding man at their San Francisco home, social media has been filled with misinformation surrounding the Pelosis and the incident.

A Nov. 4 Facebook post is another example. The post claims a video of Nancy Pelosi walking to her car alongside several individuals is evidence she was arrested.

The caption of the post reads, "NANCY PELOSI ARRESTED." The post was shared more than 100 times in four days.

But that's not what the video shows, Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson confirmed. The video just shows her security detail.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIXJa_0j6OURmI00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her and husband Paul Pelosi's home in San Francisco on Wednesday. Jeff Chiu, AP

Video shows routine security detail escort

The video from the post shows the speaker being escorted by her security detail, Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Pelosi told USA TODAY in an email.

News outlets like NBC Bay Area and Politico published the video on their websites days after Paul Pelosi was attacked. Both video captions say the clip shows Pelosi leaving her San Francisco home.

As a senior legislative leader and second in line to the presidency, Pelosi regularly has a Capitol Police security detail with her, NBC News reported .

There is no evidence Nancy Pelosi has been arrested.

Fact check: Image of alleged Paul Pelosi attacker is from 2013, not Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Nancy Pelosi being arrested. The video shows Pelosi's security detail escorting her to her car outside her California home.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video shows Pelosi security detail escorting her to her car, not arresting her

Comments / 629

Lorraine Schleigh
4d ago

OH COME ON, isn't it good to have wishes n dreams cause we all know the Pelosi's SHOULD be hauled off.. IF ONLY..😏

Reply(4)
222
can we.stop talking about Trump
4d ago

Who would think Nancy was getting arrested.The mainstream.media reporting the story.before they had all the FACTS is what.cause.everyone not to believe what was really going on . Maybe instead of getting the story out first they should try to get it out correctly and the rumors wouldnt have happened. Bad fake.news

Reply(13)
98
dmvg
4d ago

Although I do not believe in violence, I also do not feel sorry for Nasty Nancy or her corrupt family. Karma is her destiny.

Reply(13)
127
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

675K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy