ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico gets $5.2 million from Google after tracking users

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — More than two dozen states will receive money from Google in a settlement over allegedly misleading users about how the company tracks people. New Mexico will get more than $5.2 million from the settlement. Attorneys general from across the U.S. began looking into Google back in 2018. A news article published by […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Fox Business

Elon Musk in court over fat Tesla pay package

The multi-day trial over billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla compensation package kicked off at Delaware’s Court of Chancery on Monday morning. The case’s first day at trial comes as the Tesla CEO has been busy making sweeping changes at Twitter since completing his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company in late October. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the same judge who presided over the legal drama between Musk and Twitter, will hear both sides’ arguments in this compensation case.
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Fox Business

Biden praises 2022 election results, touting Dems 'purely insane' economic agenda: Rep. Byron Donalds

Following Democrats' self-proclaimed successful midterm elections, President Biden praised his administration's economic agenda during a speech Thursday, ensuring that voters will start to see "investments" being made that will "take some time" for Americans to reap the benefits. During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday. Florida Rep. Byron Donald's...
FLORIDA STATE
KOAT 7

Price spike in turkeys amid shortage in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey prices continue to spike amid shortages in New Mexico. Mike Phillips, owner of Keller's Farm Stores in Albuquerque said it's been tough. "Well, there is a shortage, and many people don't have it. It's with turkeys, it's with chicken, it's with eggs, you know? Many pieces are affected by it," Phillips said. " Inflation has been widespread through many industries. Unfortunately, grocery is one of the hardest hit. There's also problems on the farms themselves where they don't have staff and feed prices have gone through the roof."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Here are the top 10 deadliest highways in the U.S.

ATLANTA — Three of the most dangerous highways in America run through Georgia, according to a new report. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Zebra car insurance company analyzed the most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to assess which roads, counties and states have the most risk for drivers based on the number of fatal car crashes.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
955
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy