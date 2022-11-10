Read full article on original website
In midterm elections, some voters choose to raise taxes on the rich
In the pivotal midterm elections on Tuesday, residents in Massachusetts and California had to decide whether to enact major tax policy changes, including hiking rates paid by the richest Americans. Despite about just 0.6% of high-income households being non-payers compared to 40% of middle income earners, as estimated by the...
New Mexico gets $5.2 million from Google after tracking users
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — More than two dozen states will receive money from Google in a settlement over allegedly misleading users about how the company tracks people. New Mexico will get more than $5.2 million from the settlement. Attorneys general from across the U.S. began looking into Google back in 2018. A news article published by […]
Texas federal judge blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
Biden’s student loan relief program has been struck down by a judge in Texas. Here’s what to do to lower your monthly payments today.
Elon Musk in court over fat Tesla pay package
The multi-day trial over billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla compensation package kicked off at Delaware’s Court of Chancery on Monday morning. The case’s first day at trial comes as the Tesla CEO has been busy making sweeping changes at Twitter since completing his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company in late October. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the same judge who presided over the legal drama between Musk and Twitter, will hear both sides’ arguments in this compensation case.
Biden admin to appeal Texas federal judge’s ruling on student loan handout
Hours after a federal court in Texas ruled against President Biden's student loan handout, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on the administration's opinion toward the ruling. Jean-Pierre stated the administration "strongly disagrees" with the District Court's decision and an appeal has been filed by the Department...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Stuart Varney: Trump is 'dragging the Republican Party into the mud... again'
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses former President Trump's attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis amid the GOP's lackluster performance in the 2022 midterm elections, arguing the former president is "dragging the Republican Party into the mud." STUART VARNEY: Last night, Donald Trump issued...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes asks judge for leniency ahead of sentencing
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, is asking a federal judge for leniency for her crimes.
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam. His sister and a co-conspirator will be sentenced in May.
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
Biden praises 2022 election results, touting Dems 'purely insane' economic agenda: Rep. Byron Donalds
Following Democrats' self-proclaimed successful midterm elections, President Biden praised his administration's economic agenda during a speech Thursday, ensuring that voters will start to see "investments" being made that will "take some time" for Americans to reap the benefits. During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday. Florida Rep. Byron Donald's...
kunm.org
Eight New Mexico counties part of national COVID hot spot in new CDC data
The COVID Community Levels Map for the United States showing New Mexico and the four corners as a hot spot reflecting reported data on 11/10/22 from 11/2-11/9/22. This map is reflective of the previous week. Northwest New Mexico is a national hot spot of COVID according to the latest CDC...
KOAT 7
Price spike in turkeys amid shortage in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey prices continue to spike amid shortages in New Mexico. Mike Phillips, owner of Keller's Farm Stores in Albuquerque said it's been tough. "Well, there is a shortage, and many people don't have it. It's with turkeys, it's with chicken, it's with eggs, you know? Many pieces are affected by it," Phillips said. " Inflation has been widespread through many industries. Unfortunately, grocery is one of the hardest hit. There's also problems on the farms themselves where they don't have staff and feed prices have gone through the roof."
Here are the top 10 deadliest highways in the U.S.
ATLANTA — Three of the most dangerous highways in America run through Georgia, according to a new report. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Zebra car insurance company analyzed the most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to assess which roads, counties and states have the most risk for drivers based on the number of fatal car crashes.
New York City CEOs want Gov. Hochul to address taxes, crime
Partnership for New York City, representing the titans of Wall Street, provides FOX Business its wish list following Gov. Kathy Hochul's election win.
wabi.tv
Rebates offer Maine homeowners financial incentives to become more energy efficient
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - With home heating oil and energy costs still very high heading into winter, Maine homeowners have an opportunity to make their homes more energy efficient – with discounts – and help mitigate climate change. To spend less on heating oil used by 60% of...
American-made, veteran-owned business built on ‘patriotism’
Origin USA co-founders Pete Roberts and veteran Jocko Willink explain how the American supply chain and "patriotism" have contributed to the apparel company's growth and success.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NASA Artemis moon rocket launch countdown begins
NASA crews hope to move forward with the launch of its moon rocket Artemis I, scheduled to lift off on Wednesday morning, after sustaining damage during Hurricane Nicole.
