amherstbulletin.com
Listening begins: Assembly holds 1st session as it works on enactment plan for Amherst’s $2M reparations commitment
AMHERST — Jacqueline Bearce arrived in Amherst for graduate school in the 1960s with plans to live in an apartment, but upon getting to town was told her dwelling was already occupied, and that she wouldn’t be able to rent that home. “One of my first experiences was...
South Deerfield resident takes ‘leap of faith’ with full-time printing business
SOUTH DEERFIELD — While Dead Eye Prints, a company that produces customized T-shirts, posters and patches out of Alex Noonan’s basement, may look modest from the outside, Noonan went through a lot to get here. Noonan started her company in 2017, making T-shirts out of her kitchen in...
Valley Bounty: Warm Colors Apiary practices the sweet science of beekeeping
Dan and Bonita Conlon began Warm Colors Apiary in South Deerfield around 2000, as Dan Conlon transitioned from a teaching career to full-time beekeeping. The couple strives for nonchemical beekeeping while they act as ambassadors for their craft. In their early years, as Dan Conlon fostered his passion for beekeeping...
New Amherst HR director is lawyer coming from similar post at Berkshire Community College
AMHERST — An attorney and executive director for human resources at Berkshire Community College is being appointed as the town’s human resources director, pending confirmation by the Town Council. Melissa Loiodice-Walker is recommended for the position by Town Manager Paul Bockelman, who sent a memo to councilors on...
Amherst’s budget starting point: Tight
AMHERST — Renewing and revising strategic partnerships with the University of Massachusetts, Amherst College and Hampshire College could be vital to support municipal, school and library operations, according to town officials. “These agreements are really critical,” Finance Director Sean Mangano said during the hourlong financial indicators presentation to the...
Amherst educators decry low pay in stakeout of town budget meeting
AMHERST — A paraeducator at Summit Academy, the special education day school housed at Amherst Regional High School, Alex Lopez has seen staff departures that he says are likely related to low salaries. “We are here advocating for more money because we have seen colleagues walking out the door,...
New sidewalks, bike lanes coming to East Village Center in Amherst
AMHERST — As both an affordable housing project that will incorporate the former East Street School is being designed, and a new three-story elementary school is being planned, the town is getting a state grant to build new sidewalks in the East Amherst village center. The town learned last...
$250,000 grant aids sidewalk access in Amherst
AMHERST — Sidewalks around the Town Common, where a new performance shell is expected to be built as soon as 2023, will be improved and made more accessible with a $250,000 state grant. The town announced that it received the money from the state’s Department of Housing and Community...
The Lehrer Report: Nov. 11, 2022
Veteran’s Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Please remember and thank all those who work to keep us safe. If you read the poem “In Flanders Field,” the beginning lines can be read, “where poppies grow” or “where poppies blow.” Both are correct. Some learned it one way and some the other. There was quite a discussion in a Boston Globe column about which word is correct.
Safety demonstration: Hopkins students, parents signal drivers to slow down near site of hit-and-run
HADLEY — As Hopkins Academy students and parents were putting new temporary signs along Route 9 warning drivers to watch out for pedestrians Wednesday afternoon, a motorist honked at a man using the crosswalk at the same place where a Hadley boy was critically injured last month. While the...
Developers who want to convert EconoLodge in Hadley into affordable housing get $4.5M boost
HADLEY — Conversion of a Route 9 motel into affordable apartments received a financial boost last week when a public-private community development financial institution said developers could access some $4.5 million in loans for the project. The initiative is one of 17 in 12 Massachusetts communities being supported by...
Parent demands apology from Amherst police over July 5 encounter
AMHERST — A Leverett parent who was at the scene of an encounter between Amherst area youths and Amherst Police early on the morning of July 5 is calling out what he terms “incompetence, discrimination, bullying and bad judgment” by the responding officers. “In order to move...
40 years of making music: The Young@Heart Chorus celebrates a milestone
Back in 1982, when he first started leading a singing group of elderly residents in the Walter Salvo House in Northampton, Bob Cilman wasn’t sure if this new venture was going to fly. “I couldn’t imagine it lasting more than two weeks,” he says with a laugh.
UMass Police: Man arrested for shoving officer
AMHERST — A student whose arrest last week is the subject of a review by the University of Massachusetts chancellor was taken into custody after he allegedly shoved a police officer on a work detail while trying to cross a street at a construction zone, according to the criminal complaint filed in Eastern Hampshire District Court.
