Volusia County, FL

Missing Florida toddler found dead in pond

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a missing boy ended in tragedy in central Florida. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its dive team found the body of 3-year-old Axel Caballero in a retention pond. The boy had wandered away from his home near Winter Springs on...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Plane down in emergency landing in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trouble in the sky led to an emergency landing in St. Augustine. The pilot of a single-engine plane had to land in Anastasia State Park. The pilot was reportedly not hurt, and the Florida Highway Patrol was first at the scene, starting the investigation.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Dry weather to start the week

Mainly clear skies overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s by morning. Monday is looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warm and a bit less humid. At the beach, winds NE 10 mph. Seas 2-4 feet. We're tracking a cold front that has moved into northern Florida, bringing chilly...
FLORIDA STATE
Dry and pleasant through midweek, late week cool front

Mainly clear skies overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s along the coast, with mid to upper 60s inland. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. At the beach, winds SE 10 mph. Seas 2-4 feet. Elevated rip current risk. Another mild start to...
New York comptroller, lawmakers call for changes in how state handles emergency powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — From March of 2020 to September of 2022, the governor of New York held emergency powers relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order allowed for governors Cuomo and Hochul, along with the state health department to rapidly respond to the changing CDC guidance. With some multi-million-dollar contracts handed out in that 2-year plus period, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says he’d like to see some changes.
NEW YORK STATE

