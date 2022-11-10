Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Sea turtles, railroad tracks, and Hurricane Nicole: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in video from this week. Struggling sea turtle hatchling safely released into water. A sea turtle hatchling was released back into the water by deputies after a concerned citizen found the hatchling. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office...
cbs12.com
Missing Florida toddler found dead in pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a missing boy ended in tragedy in central Florida. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its dive team found the body of 3-year-old Axel Caballero in a retention pond. The boy had wandered away from his home near Winter Springs on...
cbs12.com
Plane down in emergency landing in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trouble in the sky led to an emergency landing in St. Augustine. The pilot of a single-engine plane had to land in Anastasia State Park. The pilot was reportedly not hurt, and the Florida Highway Patrol was first at the scene, starting the investigation.
cbs12.com
Missing Florida teenager found dead from gunshot wound in cemetery, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old who was reported missing by his family was found dead in a cemetery a day later, according to detectives. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Kenneth Carr, Jr. was last seen by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The next day, Carr's body was found at the Campground Cemetery in Reddick.
cbs12.com
Texas governor calls for investigation into county elections after alleged mishaps
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE/TND) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation Monday following alleged election mishaps at several polling places in the state. Abbott, who won last week's gubernatorial election against Beto O'Rourke, reported there were frustrated voters in Harris County. "Voters in Harris County were frustrated by...
cbs12.com
Dry weather to start the week
Mainly clear skies overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s by morning. Monday is looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warm and a bit less humid. At the beach, winds NE 10 mph. Seas 2-4 feet. We're tracking a cold front that has moved into northern Florida, bringing chilly...
cbs12.com
Dry and pleasant through midweek, late week cool front
Mainly clear skies overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s along the coast, with mid to upper 60s inland. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. At the beach, winds SE 10 mph. Seas 2-4 feet. Elevated rip current risk. Another mild start to...
cbs12.com
New York comptroller, lawmakers call for changes in how state handles emergency powers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — From March of 2020 to September of 2022, the governor of New York held emergency powers relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order allowed for governors Cuomo and Hochul, along with the state health department to rapidly respond to the changing CDC guidance. With some multi-million-dollar contracts handed out in that 2-year plus period, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says he’d like to see some changes.
Comments / 0