WKYT 27
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As millions of Americans casted their ballots last Tuesday, thousands were considered ineligible due to prior convictions. In 2016, national organization, All of Us or None, started a chapter Kentucky dedicating themselves to uplift the voices of formerly incarcerated and directly impact people. “This past election,...
WKYT 27
2022 Big Blue Crush blood drive underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive is underway through the Kentucky Blood Center. The Big Blue Crush is a yearly competition between the KBC and the Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee to make sure the blood supply is replenished ahead of Thanksgiving. Donors...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
WKYT 27
Tips to save money as energy prices increase, temps drop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As energy prices increase and temperatures drop, many people will do anything to save a buck. One of the things they can do is get an energy home assessment. A home energy assessment, or audit, can help you understand the whole picture of your home’s energy...
WKYT 27
Fire departments gather for live fire training using ‘car prop’
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Fire Commission’s State Fire Rescue Training was held in several counties throughout the Big Sandy this week with their “car prop” to simulate a car-engulfing fire. “A vehicle fire can be extremely dangerous,” said District 11 State Fire Rescue Training Coordinator...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Cold Rain, Winter Mix, Snow Showers, and Cold Temperatures. Closely watching our next weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, tonight into Tuesday morning. Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking a...
WKYT 27
God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise. “Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching our next wintry system
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a cold morning in Kentucky with pesky clouds that can’t seem to give us a break. This could bring an isolated flurry to some before we get that sunshine. Let’s get to it! Throughout the morning temps will stay...
