Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
College Park Winn-Dixie in review for $3.8 million renovation
The city is reviewing a permit for a $3.84 million interior renovation for Winn-Dixie at College Park, the renamed Town & Country Shopping Center in Arlington. ShayCore LLC is the contractor for the project to renovate 43,615 square feet of space for the Jacksonville-based grocer, which is returning to the property at 999 University Blvd. N.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Winn-Dixie to open Dec. 14 in Grand Cypress, next summer in College Park
Southeastern Grocers Inc. President and CEO Anthony Hucker says the Dec. 14 opening of the company’s new Winn-Dixie in the Grand Cypress center in St. Johns County and the 2023 reopening in College Park in Jacksonville all are “part of our platform for growth.”. Hucker said Nov. 14...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Extended Stay America considering Arlington hotel
Extended Stay America wants to build a 92-unit hotel in Arlington. Alliant Engineering Inc. applied to JEA to determine the service availability for the project on 2 vacant acres north of Merrill Road between Dames Point Crossing Boulevard and Interstate 295. JEA, the city’s municipal power authority, issued the availability...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Council approves plan to expand accessory dwelling units in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville City Council passed legislation Nov. 9 that expands where accessory dwelling units — ADUs — can be built and rented as housing. Two bills, introduced by Council member Rory Diamond, will allow ADUs as a permitted use in most low-density, single-family neighborhoods citywide except where they are prohibited by a homeowners association. The change does not apply to the Beaches, which Diamond represents, or Baldwin.
fernandinaobserver.com
Major Commerce Park Planned for Wildlight Development
Pattillo Industrial Real Estate (PIRE) has announced the development of a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial complex within the Wildlight mixed-use, master planned community in Nassau County. The Wildlight Commerce Park will be constructed over the next 10 years as one part of the economic growth component of Wildlight’s master plan. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Trailer Bridge in preliminary stage of North Jacksonville project
Trailer Bridge Inc. is exploring development of a 121,875-square-foot industrial warehouse on 9.21 acres along New Berlin Road next to the company’s property in North Jacksonville. The Jacksonville-based logistics company said it is in the “very” preliminary stages of the project. “At this time there is nothing...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Paysafe posts Jacksonville jobs, including merchant solutions chief of staff
London-based Paysafe Ltd., described as a leading global provider of payments solutions for businesses and consumers, lists 17 job titles available in Jacksonville at jobs.paysafe.com. Those include vice president of strategy and chief of staff for merchant solutions, analysts, senior operational accountant, senior underwriter, crypto business development lead, senior accountant,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Paysafe plans to open North American headquarters in Jacksonville
London-based Paysafe Ltd., a financial technology company that offers payment services, announced Nov. 14 it will open its North American headquarters in Jacksonville and hire 600 workers. Paysafe is seeking $10 million in city incentives and $3 million in state assistance as part of the deal. The state money is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
New road would link Amazon, Atlantic Boulevard
With a delivery warehouse for what appears to be Amazon.com in review near Craig Airport, the Florida Department of Transportation is working on a permit for improvements to create a roadway on property between two car dealerships to connect Atlantic Boulevard to the project. The property is in East Arlington...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Agency behind Tecovas boots ad opens office in Jacksonville
If you watch the TV series “Yellowstone,” then you likely know the ad for Tecovas handcrafted boots. It premiered in November 2021 for the fourth season of the Paramount Network ranch drama and will be back during the fifth, which begins Nov. 13. Alchemy Creative, the San Francisco-based...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cool Construction: Northeast Florida companies shares the projects they want everyone to know about
We asked Northeast Florida companies to share their “Cool Construction” projects that were completed between. Sept. 15, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2022. The almost three dozen entries included residences, offices, churches, schools, warehouses, medical centers and restaurants. Here are 17 we chose to highlight to show the diversity...
Director charged in scuba dive shop fraud investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — The director of a Camden County Dive shop admitted to submitting false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for scuba classes that focused on military veterans’ education benefits. According to officials, John Spyke, 39, of Yulee, Fla now awaits sentencing after he plead guilty. Spyke is being charged with […]
Jacksonville Daily Record
Freed to Run to cross the finish line Nov. 19
The 6th edition of Freed to Run, the annual series of six marathons in six days from Tallahassee to Jacksonville begun in 2017 by Gunster shareholder Mike Freed, concludes at approximately 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Duval County Courthouse. When Freed crosses the finish line in the last leg,...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
gotodestinations.com
8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)
Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
News4Jax.com
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best scenic trial: Timucuan Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning as one of your favorites — the Timucuan Preserve has once again been named your favorite scenic trail in the Jacksonville area. This 46,000-acre ecological and historical preserve features several individual parks, each steeped in its own natural and cultural history. An afternoon hike might bring you to Fort Caroline National Memorial, Kingsley Plantation, Pumpkin Hill or the Talbot Islands.
Jacksonville Daily Record
New JEA headquarters sells for $95 million
Colorado-based firm Real Capital Solutions paid almost $95 million for JEA’s new Downtown corporate headquarters in a sale executed Nov. 3. Ryan Companies US Inc., the structure’s developer, announced Nov. 4 it sold the newly completed building to Real Capital Solutions. Real Capital Solutions, based in Louisville, Colorado,...
T.K. Waters to be sworn in as Jacksonville sheriff, files to run for sheriff in 2023 election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters will be sworn into office on Sunday, according to a news release from his campaign. Waters defeated Democrat Lakesha Burton in Tuesday’s special election and takes over the rest of the former Sheriff Mike Williams’ term, which runs through the end of June 2023.
Comments / 0