Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For WeeksFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
Vigil held for well-known Target worker allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
A vigil was held Monday night for a well-known Target employee who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in Philadelphia last week.
Philly High Schooler Arrested After Gun Found In Locker: Report
A Philadelphia high school student was detained after police found a firearm in their locker, according to a report by 6ABC. Authorities were searching a locker for drugs at Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School on Warrington Avenue in Kingsessing just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when they spotted the gun, the outlet wrote.
Philadelphia man convicted of beating baby to death in bathtub, years after withdrawing guilty plea
A Philadelphia man who withdrew a guilty plea for killing a baby years ago has now been found guilty of third-degree murder by a jury. James Shedrick was convicted in the beating death of 20-month-old Isaiah McNeil in 2018.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Friends, family pay tribute to woman killed by man she knew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In South Philadelphia, friends and family paid tribute to a woman who was killed by a man she knew. Sahmyra Garcia was shot at least 10 times near Broad and Ellsworth Streets last Tuesday. Police sources tell Eyewitness News she had just taken out a protection from abuse order against her alleged killer.Prosecutors say the suspect is facing first-degree murder charges.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Caught on video: Police searching for armed suspects who carjacked driver in Fishtown
In the video, you can hear the suspects threaten the victim and point a gun at him in the city's Fishtown neighborhood. Police say the three suspects also robbed the victim before driving off in his 2012 Honda Civic.
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food Sunday night when police say he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
10-year-old boy thwarts woman who tried to lure him away in Pottstown
The boy was walking home after school when a woman started following him on High Street.
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after Montgomery County shooting and barricade situation
UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 32-year-old man Philadelphia man was arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and barricade situation in Montgomery County. Officials said Upper Dublin police were called to the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue Friday morning, about 8:30, on the report of a shooting.
Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan
Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.
4 men wounded in early morning North Philly shooting
Philadelphia police said four people have been hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue.
Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video
Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shawn Newman?
A man was shot while inside his car with his wife. Now law enforcement officials hope you can help find his killer.
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
West Philly shooting injures 3, 1 in critical condition
Police are still investigating a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philly on Friday night that left two injured and one in critical condition.
Judge drops indictment of N.J. police chief accused of providing funeral escorts
A Superior Court judge has dismissed the criminal case against Robert Kugler, the suspended Saddle Brook police chief who ran for Bergen County Sheriff in 2021 and was accused of providing police escorts to his own funeral home. Judge Marilyn C. Clark found that Kugler didn’t violate the intent of...
Driver crashes and overturns in Juniata, flees from scene
A driver who crashed in Philadelphia's Juniata section somehow got out of the wreckage and took off.
