PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In South Philadelphia, friends and family paid tribute to a woman who was killed by a man she knew. Sahmyra Garcia was shot at least 10 times near Broad and Ellsworth Streets last Tuesday. Police sources tell Eyewitness News she had just taken out a protection from abuse order against her alleged killer.Prosecutors say the suspect is facing first-degree murder charges.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO