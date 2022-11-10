ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Friends, family pay tribute to woman killed by man she knew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In South Philadelphia, friends and family paid tribute to a woman who was killed by a man she knew. Sahmyra Garcia was shot at least 10 times near Broad and Ellsworth Streets last Tuesday. Police sources tell Eyewitness News she had just taken out a protection from abuse order against her alleged killer.Prosecutors say the suspect is facing first-degree murder charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video

Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy