WSET
20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
WDBJ7.com
WSET
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man arrested in assault that lands city woman in hospital with multiple injuries
A Waynesboro man is in custody after being arrested on a litany of felony charges stemming from a Sunday morning assault. Aero Casey Smith, 31, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, according to Waynesboro Police. Officers responded to Augusta Health on Sunday to speak with a...
WSET
Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
WSLS
Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot
Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? Manhunt for two-time ‘Student of the Year’ University of Virginia shooting suspect ends in arrest
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? What we know about the University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect and his ties to Varina and Petersburg in Central Virginia.
WSLS
Police searching for suspect after shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:25 a.m. Police are searching for Derek Lewis, 31, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Johnson, 28. Authorities say Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape with the VA license plates: 9157VH.
WSET
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Three UVA football players killed in campus shooting; suspect in custody
The University of Virginia went into a lockdown Sunday night following a reported shooting on campus.
cbs19news
Afton man killed in Monday crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Afton was killed in a Monday morning crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Ortman Road. The driver, identified as 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette, died at the...
cbs19news
Investigating incident on Rugby Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
WSET
Fire on Fort Avenue sends 2 to the hospital Sunday morning: LFD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire in Lynchburg sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Nov. 13. The Lynchburg Fire Dept. said the fire happened on Fort Avenue just after 11:00 a.m. Crews on the scene told ABC13 that the blaze was contained to one apartment...
Family says missing teen's body found in shallow grave
The Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the discovered in the 200 block of Seay Way in Lunenburg County at 9 p.m., according to Corinne N. Geller with Virginia State Police.
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
WSET
Liberty University shows their support following UVA shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Following the tragic incident at UVA, Liberty University shows its support by lighting up its Freedom Tower. Liberty University shared a message from President Jerry Prevo:. "Today we lift our neighboring UVA community up in prayer. We pray for peace and comfort for all those...
WSLS
Crews search for missing person in the James River
GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
