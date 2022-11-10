Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
High Point University
Spectrum: HPU Honors Thousands of Veterans
High Point University students, faculty and staff honored more than 1,500 veterans at the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Veterans were treated to a complimentary breakfast, patriotic salutes, inspiring messages, a blanket and more. HPU professor and veteran Larry Quinn shared what this event means to veterans.
WFMY works with The Home Depot to help get NC veteran access to his military discount
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When The Pew Research Center did its first survey of smartphone ownership in 2011 only 35% of Americans had a smartphone. Today, in 2022, that number is 85%. So much of life is geared around a smartphone, but that posed a problem recently for a High...
Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
wfmynews2.com
University of Virginia alum shocked by deadly shooting at alma mater
Ciandress Jackson is from Greensboro and graduated from UVA in 2004. She says the news still hits close to home.
High Point University
HPU Poll: Most North Carolinians Have Not Received the Seasonal Flu Vaccine This Year
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 14, 2022 – In the latest High Point University Poll, 40% of North Carolinians said they have received a flu shot. Most North Carolinians (56%) said they did not receive the seasonal influenza vaccine this year. Of those who did not yet receive the flu...
Church raises money for Davidson County school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising. So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out. The smell of chicken stew […]
WBTV
CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. From...
WRAL
NC Zoo taking applications for internships
ASHEBORO, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to work at a zoo, now's your chance. You can now apply for one of four paid internships at the North Carolina Zoo. The different internship options include social media, wildlife rehabilitation, photography, and guest services. All positions are full-time for...
Over 4,600 attend Go Out For A Run event for Triad-area children
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,600 were in attendance for the Go Out For A Run Community 5K and Fun Run Presented by Novant Health. GOFAR’s mission is to help combat childhood obesity with fitness programs that teach kids about healthy eating habits and goal setting. Saturday’s 5K event was emceed by FOX8 Meteorologist […]
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Reidsville Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
2 plead guilty to robbery, shooting in Greensboro on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Asheboro men pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges on Monday, according to a United States Department of Justice news release. Deante Tre’Devaughn, 26, also known as “Cheek,” and Amir Joseph Marshall, 21, pleaded guilty in connection to a robbery and shooting at a business in Greensboro on Randleman Road. […]
Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
spoonuniversity.com
Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits
Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
Veterans open up about how they overcame homelessness, thanks to a Triad organization
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we honor our veterans, we recognize their service and sacrifice. For too many, when they return from service, they end up homeless. A Greensboro organization is helping them build a new life. "I moved here to look after my mother and father in Elon, North...
Winston-Salem, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Piedmont Classical High School basketball team will have a game with Salem Baptist Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
rhinotimes.com
Skip Alston To Be Chair Of Guilford Commissioners For An Eighth Time
Now that the 2022 General Election is over and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is set for another two years, it’s nearly time to select a new chair of the board to serve from December 2022 to December 2023. The vote for that new board chair won’t be...
