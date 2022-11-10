ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

Spectrum: HPU Honors Thousands of Veterans

High Point University students, faculty and staff honored more than 1,500 veterans at the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Veterans were treated to a complimentary breakfast, patriotic salutes, inspiring messages, a blanket and more. HPU professor and veteran Larry Quinn shared what this event means to veterans.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. From...
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL

NC Zoo taking applications for internships

ASHEBORO, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to work at a zoo, now's your chance. You can now apply for one of four paid internships at the North Carolina Zoo. The different internship options include social media, wildlife rehabilitation, photography, and guest services. All positions are full-time for...
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Over 4,600 attend Go Out For A Run event for Triad-area children

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,600 were in attendance for the Go Out For A Run Community 5K and Fun Run Presented by Novant Health. GOFAR’s mission is to help combat childhood obesity with fitness programs that teach kids about healthy eating habits and goal setting. Saturday’s 5K event was emceed by FOX8 Meteorologist […]
GREENSBORO, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 plead guilty to robbery, shooting in Greensboro on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Asheboro men pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges on Monday, according to a United States Department of Justice news release. Deante Tre’Devaughn, 26, also known as “Cheek,” and Amir Joseph Marshall, 21, pleaded guilty in connection to a robbery and shooting at a business in Greensboro on Randleman Road. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spoonuniversity.com

Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits

Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Winston-Salem, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WINSTON-SALEM, NC

