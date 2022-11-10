Two World War II-era airplanes collided while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, crashing into the ground and erupting into a ball of flames that left onlookers shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said, and all six were killed, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the...

