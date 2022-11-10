Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekly planner: Take a break with history, comedy, art this week
More information: goodhuecountyhistory.org or 651-388-6024. Steve Gardiner is the author of the book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota.” He will present during Goodhue County Historical Society’s November History Break. Southeast Minnesota has experienced several powerful natural disasters. Learn about the history of some of the worst local...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Eight food pantries get $2,000 grants
Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services members are helping stock Pierce and Pepin County food shelves through the co-op’s charitable foundation Pierce Pepin Cares. At their October meeting, the Pierce Pepin Cares board awarded $16,000 in grants to eight food pantries; each received $2,000 – Pierce County Food Pantry, Elmwood Food Pantry, Plum City Food Pantry, Prescott Area Food Shelf, River Falls Food Pantry, Spring Valley Community Food Pantry, Pepin County Food Pantry and Pepin-Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran-Food Pantry.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Government and community calendars
City Council and Port Authority joint workshop, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Goodhue County joint Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment meeting, 5:30 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., Government Center. Goodhue County Committee...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Servants of the people
So now I want to see our City Council people respect each other, the mayor and the citizens that make the town of Red Wing. I want to see the mayor respected as his position and in a respectful office in the City Hall where a mayor should be, and I don't want to see any more “if you don't agree with us you’re off the committee” or “if you won't let us run your police department you’re fired.”
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Red Wing celebrates fourth anniversary of Armistice Day
Kenyon’s ambulance service may become a part of North Medical Transportation Services of Robbinsdale if the Kenyon City Council approves that proposal. The management contract would mean that North takes overall operations of the city’s ambulance services, including doing all the paperwork and billing, maintaining and updating the equipment, recruiting and training. This proposal has the universal support of the ambulance crew.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
College provides assistance for veterans on campus
As the nation honors Veterans Day this month, we at Minnesota State College Southeast want to take time to recognize our faculty, staff and students who have served in the military or are active service members. MSC Southeast is proud to have been named an official Military-Friendly College for 2022-2023....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Mike Wilson column: Elections behind us; time to look ahead
Successful communities and their leaders don’t look back, hold grudges or argue about what might have been. Success requires us to always look and plan ahead, set goals and bring people with different opinions and outlooks together to fix things, solve problems and improve life for everyone. In other...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Jonathan Huneke appointed to chief deputy
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly appointed Jonathan Huneke as chief deputy on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kelly stated in a press release, "Chief Deputy Huneke began his career with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office in 1999. Since then he has held the positions of detention deputy, patrol deputy, school resource officer, interim chief deputy and investigator prior to this appointment. His longest held position has been with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office investigation division for the past 15 years. As an investigator he was assigned to the South East Minnesota Violent Crimes Team for 15 years and was the North Section Leader for 10 of those years. Through his work on the SEVCET he has been the case lead on numerous high-profile drug arrests and has assisted Law Enforcement throughout SE Minnesota with narcotics and violent crime investigations."
