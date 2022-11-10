Kortney Showers took some time Monday to put this Boiling Springs field hockey season in perspective. The Bubblers have been good for a while, she said, but that always meant just, sort of, being on the periphery of contenders when everything played out. That has not been the case this season, though. The Bubblers are 24-0. They have pitched 18 shutouts, and if they beat Central Columbia (19-4) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tupelhocken High, they will play for the Class A state title.

BOILING SPRINGS, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO