Middletown, PA

echo-pilot.com

Ray Staver resigns as Shippensburg boys' basketball coach

Ray Staver, who has been at the helm of Shippensburg basketball for three stints over the last 30 years, has resigned. The Shippensburg Booster Club confirmed his resignation, thanking him in a Facebook post last week. Staver recorded 445 wins over his tenure, which includes two trips to district title...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg fights off Wilson to move to district semifinals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime. Harrisburg turned it on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘It’s definitely special’: Boiling Springs field hockey looks to stay perfect, punch 1A title ticket with win over Central Columbia

Kortney Showers took some time Monday to put this Boiling Springs field hockey season in perspective. The Bubblers have been good for a while, she said, but that always meant just, sort of, being on the periphery of contenders when everything played out. That has not been the case this season, though. The Bubblers are 24-0. They have pitched 18 shutouts, and if they beat Central Columbia (19-4) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tupelhocken High, they will play for the Class A state title.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
abc27.com

Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

OHIO STATE
local21news.com

Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police

A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
