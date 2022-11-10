Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Related
echo-pilot.com
Ray Staver resigns as Shippensburg boys' basketball coach
Ray Staver, who has been at the helm of Shippensburg basketball for three stints over the last 30 years, has resigned. The Shippensburg Booster Club confirmed his resignation, thanking him in a Facebook post last week. Staver recorded 445 wins over his tenure, which includes two trips to district title...
Trinity football wins first District Title since 2010, 58-27 over Annville-Cleona
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity jumped out to an early lead in the District III Class 2A Championship against top-seeded Annville-Cleona and never looked back on the Rocks way to a 58-27 victory. It’s the Shamrocks first District Title since 2010. “Some people say we’re ahead of schedule in year 2,” said Head Coach Jordan […]
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
Harrisburg fights off Wilson to move to district semifinals
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime. Harrisburg turned it on […]
echo-pilot.com
Shippensburg fights, but can't complete comeback in quarterfinal loss
In the first half of Saturday's district quarterfinal, it looked like it could have been a long night for the Greyhounds. The Golden Mules got out to a big early lead and could have ran away with it, but the Greyhounds fought back. They just ran out of time. Shippensburg...
4 Mid-Penn field hockey teams move to within a win of playing for state title
A quartet of Mid-Penn field hockey teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. Lower Dauphin knocked off Great Valley, 2-1, in overtime to move to the 3A semifinals. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg defeated Crestwood, 3-2, in overtime, and Palmyra defeated Twin Valley, 5-0, as both of those teams booked 2A semifinal appearances.
‘It’s definitely special’: Boiling Springs field hockey looks to stay perfect, punch 1A title ticket with win over Central Columbia
Kortney Showers took some time Monday to put this Boiling Springs field hockey season in perspective. The Bubblers have been good for a while, she said, but that always meant just, sort of, being on the periphery of contenders when everything played out. That has not been the case this season, though. The Bubblers are 24-0. They have pitched 18 shutouts, and if they beat Central Columbia (19-4) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tupelhocken High, they will play for the Class A state title.
Penn State-Rutgers X factors: The players, coaches who could play big roles Saturday in Piscataway
Rutgers has beaten Penn State twice in 32 games. James Franklin’s No. 11 Nittany Lions are currently 19.5-point favorites in their Big Ten East matchup with the Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. Penn State (8-2, 5-2) has won the last 15 meetings since Rutgers’ 21-16 triumph at...
abc27.com
Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
Heating costs; Santa’s schedule; governor’s race: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 48; Low: 29. Partly cloudy. Heating costs: People in the Harrisburg area – and across the nation – are facing an uncertain winter because of what is expected to be a sustained high in heating prices. Governor’s race: Sen. Doug Mastriano has conceded his defeat to Attorney...
Wilson at Harrisburg playoff football live stream: Watch here
After 10 weeks of hard-fought regular season action, playoff football is returning to Severance Field. On Friday, the Cougars open up their District 3 6A playoff run with a rematch of the 2021 district title game, as Harrisburg looks to once again top the Wilson Bulldogs.
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
This Pennsylvania city is the absolute second best to be a sports fan in | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
abc27.com
Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
BetMGM: $200 in free bets for signing up in Ohio
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With BetMGM, new customers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet in 2023 can earn $200 in free bets via pre-registration by...
Gettysburg College postpones event for people tired of 'White cis men'
Gettysburg College postponed an event hosted by its Gender Sexuality and Resource Center for people who are "Tired of white cis men" after a campus ad for it was published online.
local21news.com
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
How Summer Lee’s historic congressional win in western Pa. reverberates beyond politics
PITTSBURGH — Summer Lee’s historic victory in Tuesday’s midterm election secured her a place in history as Pennsylvania’s first Black congresswoman, but experts and organizers say her win speaks to a broader movement that is focused on representation and beliefs rather than solely electability. “I think...
Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police
A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0