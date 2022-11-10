Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this weekWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Related
fox5dc.com
Mother of 13-year-old shot while raking leaves pleads for help finding killer
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - A Prince George's County mother is pleading for help finding the person or people who killed her 13-year-old son. Jayz Agnew was outside raking leaves Tuesday when he was shot in the head. He died from his injuries late Friday, according to his mother. Prince George's...
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Police identify man found dead in car after gunfire in Dumfries
Police have identified a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car early Saturday morning in Dumfries after residents reported gunfire. Officers were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads at 5:35 a.m. after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Teen Stripped, Beaten During Botched Maryland Drug Deal When Friends Pay With Fake Cash: Police
Detectives in Anne Arundel County continue to investigate a drug deal gone bad that left a teen victim stripped and robbed, leading to the arrest of one man while two others remain on the loose. Laurel resident Markell Joyner, 24, is facing drug and weapon charges following an incident with...
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
WJLA
Man shot, another injured after brawl turned shooting at Clyde's restaurant in Chevy Chase
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — A man was shot and another man was assaulted following an argument at Clyde's restaurant in Chevy Chase, Md. early Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Police Department. Officers were called to the Clyde’s in Chevy Chase located in the 5400 block of Wisconsin...
Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in the Dumfries area at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired in the area.
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
Crash Victim Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore, Police Say
Police say that a man was hospitalized in critical condition after reportedly being shot and crashing his vehicle in Maryland. Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of North Carey Street, officials said.
Man shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
foxbaltimore.com
Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
Body cam footage shows police response to deadly crash in Northwest Baltimore
The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released video footage of Baltimore Police responding to a deadly crash earlier this month.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
2-year-old boy shoots himself in Prince William County; mother wanted for child neglect
Police said they were looking for the mother of a 2-year-old boy after he shot himself towards the end of October.
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot raking leaves in Prince George's Co. has died; $25K reward offered
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Just days after being shot in the head while raking leaves in his front yard, 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced dead Friday night, according to family and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Agnew was tragically shot in the head and arm...
Man Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Premeditated Murder Of Woman In Lusby
A Maryland man will spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for the premeditated murder of a woman earlier this year, according to the Calvert County State's Attorney's Office. Lusby resident Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 35, has been sentenced to life in prison suspended to 35 years of active incarceration for...
Comments / 0