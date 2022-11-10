BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO