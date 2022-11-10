ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Police identify man found dead in car after gunfire in Dumfries

Police have identified a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car early Saturday morning in Dumfries after residents reported gunfire. Officers were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads at 5:35 a.m. after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
DUMFRIES, VA
WUSA9

Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy