KSLA
Man arrested in connection with Shelby Co. homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in east Texas. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin was arrested Sunday, Nov. 13. Around 4 p.m. that day, deputies responded to a welfare check call on County Road 3625 in Joaquin. When they went inside the home, they found the body of Sarah Hopson, 36.
KSLA
Keithville man arrested for allegedly hitting school teacher with car
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) for allegedly hitting a school employee with his car. On Nov. 11, just after 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Keithville Elementary Middle School after the school reported a parent for acting erratically. Accordingly, Courtland Jackson, 36, was agitated due to school bus delays and in an attempt to cut the line and reportedly hit a school employee who was directing traffic.
KSLA
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department had a house in the city roped off with crime tape most of the morning Monday. The call went out Nov. 14 just minutes before 8 a.m. at an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street between Hamilton Road and Westerfield Street. Officials with BCPD say a homeless man called police and said he thought there were human remains inside the house. Police responded, but had to wait for some time for a search warrant before being able to enter the home.
KSLA
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department reports finding a missing infant at a rest stop. On Monday, Nov. 14, the department posted on Facebook that two of its officers got a tip about the possible presence of a missing 6-month-old baby at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau. Officers got there and said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.
KSLA
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
KSLA
Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
KSLA
Fire damages Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a house in Shreveport’s Cynthia Park neighborhood. The blaze at Kennedy Drive at Ben Jai Drive was reported at 6:58 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records. Firefighters secured the exterior of the structure then took a defensive...
KSLA
SFD responds to fully involved house fire on W. Jordan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning. It happened Nov. 14 at 4:08 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Jordan Street between Sycamore and Norma avenues. The first unit arrived on the scene within four minutes of dispatch...
KSLA
U.S. Geological Survey confirms magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook parts of Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — KSLA received a call from a concerned resident reporting shaking of his home in Blanchard, La. On Nov. 13 around 12:51 p.m., he called reporting that he and his neighbors on McCain Road felt their homes shake from what he believed was an earthquake or explosion.
KSLA
Red Cross offers help to storm victims in Idabel
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. Officials say music performances will take place every weekend. 'Alarming' levels of meth found in Shreveport wastewater. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST. |. Goeders said he’s also concerned about the environmental impact...
KSLA
Woman honors her late son, a veteran
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Throughout the year and particularly on Veterans Day, people go to veterans cemeteries to honor their lost loved ones. Many went out to Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery to pay their respects to the fallen heroes this weekend. One visitor share her appreciation for all of the men and women who proudly served.
KSLA
Veterans parade held at Fair Grounds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Wrapping up Veterans Day weekend, several groups joined forces on the the Louisiana State Fair Grounds to honor those who put their lives on the line and those who continue to do so. School bands, JROTC clubs and the Jeep Club were just a few...
KSLA
Tracking Monday showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but I am proud to report that some folks eventually reached the mid-50s, so it wasn’t all too terrible. Sunny skies have been very friendly as well. Tonight, lows will not be as dramatic as last night, we’re looking at mainly the mid-30s. Some folks will see the low 30s and upper-20s, but this won’t be widespread. Patchy frost is expected.
KSLA
Cool pattern continues for at least the next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year into at least the beginning of next week as reinforcing shots of chilly air push into the ArkLaTex. The rain we’re seeing today will likely be the only wet weather for at least a week with a mainly dry pattern expected.
KSLA
The cold weekend continues with more rain Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It is cold out there and today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the low to mid-50s, a freeze warning will be in place until 8 AM. Sunny skies throughout the day. Don’t forget the sweatshirt if you head to the State Fair for its last day. Lows tonight will once again drop to the 30s, some folks may see the upper-20s.
