Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Bayonne residential projects likely to resume as city study ends

A Bayonne study of recent residential development has promising results that make at least one elected official confident that a city pause on such projects will soon end. There is a 92.6% occupancy rate in the 20 new buildings analyzed in the study that have opened in recent years, La Pelusa said. And many of those units are being rented out quickly after hitting the market, he added.
BAYONNE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange vigil organizers remain vigilant on call for action against gun violence

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 24, the East Orange City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall — the same day marking three weeks to the day that 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a good student and standout basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, was murdered. To keep the focus on this tragedy and to ask what the council’s plans were to address youth gun violence, a couple of the organizers of the Peace Vigil for Letrell Duncan held on Oct. 10 attended the meeting.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Cheap Hotels in Jersey City to Stay

When it comes to finding Cheap Hotels in Jersey City, there are several different options. While you can easily find shared rooms for under $20 a night, private rooms are more expensive, running closer to $40 a night. One of the best things about Jersey City is its affordability, and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County had about 28.5% voter turnout on Election Day: How did your municipality do?

Overall, Hudson County had about a 28.5 percent voter turnout on Election Day, he’s a look at how all 12 municipalities fared at the polls Tuesday. Union City, who had no municipal races but saw state Senator (D-33)/Union City Mayor Brian Stack push hard to get votes out for now 8th District Congressman-Elect Rob Menendez, led the way with roughly 39 percent turnout, according to data released from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office upon request.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass

NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
NEWARK, NJ

