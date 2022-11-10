Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken and Jersey City announce first protected bike lane connecting the 2 cities
The City of Hoboken and City of Jersey City have announced their first protected bike lane connecting the two neighboring cities along Marin Boulevard and Henderson Street. The new bike lane connects 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway in Hoboken. The connection is the latest Vision Zero initiative...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City apt. assoc: ‘Sheer disregard of proper planning’ by the city hurt property owners
The Jersey City Apartment Owners Association is taking aim at the administration over last month’s budget approval, exclaiming that “the sheer disregard of proper planning” by the municipality hurt property owners. “The tax bills, which property owners will receive in the coming days, will affect not only...
Bayonne residential projects likely to resume as city study ends
A Bayonne study of recent residential development has promising results that make at least one elected official confident that a city pause on such projects will soon end. There is a 92.6% occupancy rate in the 20 new buildings analyzed in the study that have opened in recent years, La Pelusa said. And many of those units are being rented out quickly after hitting the market, he added.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City advocates, officials denounce $4.7B NJ Turnpike extension at park protest
Jersey City advocates and officials alike protested the proposed $4.7 billion New Jersey Turnpike extension in Mary Benson Park this afternoon. A coalition of groups had gathered including Bike JC, Bike Hoboken, Safe Streets JC, and Bike North Bergen, along with Friends of Liberty State Park. The Jersey City and...
This $1.1M mansion for sale in N.J. has the nation’s first county park as its next-door neighbor
Pericles has been one lucky dog come walk time. The Maltese and his owners live just a bone’s throw away from the 360-acre Branch Brook Park, which stretches for some 4 miles through Newark and Belleville.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange vigil organizers remain vigilant on call for action against gun violence
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 24, the East Orange City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall — the same day marking three weeks to the day that 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a good student and standout basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, was murdered. To keep the focus on this tragedy and to ask what the council’s plans were to address youth gun violence, a couple of the organizers of the Peace Vigil for Letrell Duncan held on Oct. 10 attended the meeting.
Mayor Fulop announces new city redevelopment community project
Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced the redevelopment of a former industrial site on three acres of land in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood can finally move forward to construction. A Superior Court Judge’s ruling to dismiss a “meritless” lawsuit filed by June Jones and the Morris Canal Redevelopment Area...
Cuban Cousins Expand Authentic Cafe With Third Hudson County Location
A pair of cousins whose families moved to the United States from Cuba are opening their third Cuban bakery in Hudson County. Daniel Gonzalez and Yosvany Perez purchased two El Fenix locations in Union City and West New York, from another family in 2019, and revamped the menus. Now, they're...
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Cheap Hotels in Jersey City to Stay
When it comes to finding Cheap Hotels in Jersey City, there are several different options. While you can easily find shared rooms for under $20 a night, private rooms are more expensive, running closer to $40 a night. One of the best things about Jersey City is its affordability, and...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County had about 28.5% voter turnout on Election Day: How did your municipality do?
Overall, Hudson County had about a 28.5 percent voter turnout on Election Day, he’s a look at how all 12 municipalities fared at the polls Tuesday. Union City, who had no municipal races but saw state Senator (D-33)/Union City Mayor Brian Stack push hard to get votes out for now 8th District Congressman-Elect Rob Menendez, led the way with roughly 39 percent turnout, according to data released from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office upon request.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim and injuring another at East Village housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was arrested for shooting two people, one fatally, at a housing development in the East Village in October. Lindell Cox, 31, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with murder.
Ban approved on vehicle coverings in public streets and parking lots
North Bergen has banned covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots because the covers interfere with enforcing parking regulations. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance at the November 9 meeting after it was introduced in October. The Parking Authority utilizes automated license...
Man shot and killed near Hackensack, NJ barber shop identified
28-year-old Vidal R. Nieves died after being struck by bullets near the intersection of Essex and Lehigh streets.
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass
NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
hudsoncountyview.com
Statue of ‘The Real Rocky’ Chuck Wepner unveiled at Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park
A 2,500-pound bronze statue of “The Real Rocky” Chuck Wepner was unveiled at Dennis P. Collins Park in Bayonne on Saturday afternoon with hundreds on hand to honor the hometown hero. “Hello Bayonne. I just want to say that I know everybody thought this story was the Rocky...
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket. “Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams […]
