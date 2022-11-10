ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detained Oil Tanker in Equatorial Guinea to Return to Nigeria

An oil supertanker accused by Nigerian authorities of attempting to illegally load crude before leaving its territorial waters is on its way back to the country, a Nigerian Navy spokesman told Reuters on Friday. At the request of Nigerian authorities, Equatorial Guinea detained the Heroic Idun, a vessel capable of...

