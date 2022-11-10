ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

How much?! Oklahomans prepare for higher Thanksgiving meal prices

By Jennah James, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTRYF_0j6OQpcm00

TULSA, Okla. — Get ready to pay more for your Thanksgiving dinner this year.

It’s no secret that inflation is raising prices for food, gas, and other goods. According to analytics firm IRI, shoppers will pay 13.5% more in 2022 for holiday staples in comparison to last year.

This, as families return to the pre-pandemic traditions of gathering around the dining room table.

Shoppers have already begun picking up some items for this month’s holiday to help with inflation.

You’ll be able to find 2019 prices inside your local ALDI. That averages around 30% off.

FOX23 shopped around at different grocery store chains in the Tulsa metro. At ALDI, turkey prices are $1.07 per pound. We priced full meal as a turkey, a 10 lb. bag of sweet potatoes, frozen pumpkin pie, large can of green beans, cranberry sauce and rolls. At ALDI that came out to around $42.

At Walmart, turkey will cost around $1.38 per pound of turkey and a full meal for $50. At Reasor’s, turkey will cost around $1.69 per pound and $56 for the full meal.

About 38% of consumers are expecting to pay more for Thanksgiving meals this year, even though they’re planning to buy the same amount of food, according to an IRI survey conducted in September.

In the year through September, not adjusted for seasonal shifts, grocery prices shot up 13%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Beggs residents demand resolution after 10th day without water

BEGGS, Okla. — People living in Beggs, Oklahoma sat or stood shoulder to shoulder wondering when the water will start flowing again. “We had water for almost two and half hours the other day. That was the total,” said a Beggs resident. Some people say even when they...
BEGGS, OK
KRMG

City of Broken Arrow launches new app

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow has launched a new app for smartphones and tablets. The My Broken Arrow Action Center app allows users to see upcoming events in Broken Arrow, make utility payments, apply for permits, report non-emergency issues and more. “Our focus was to...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at the building near 16th and South Main Street around 9 a.m. Firefighters said a resident left something cooking and the apartment caught on fire. No injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Vaccines, dewormer and microchips offered at pet wellness fair

TULSA, Okla. — A free Pet Wellness Fair was held Saturday at McClure Park, near 11th and Memorial, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA), the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Petco Love, Chewy and Pets for Life teamed up to offer the event, according to an OAA press release.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Major show coming to Tulsa will be announced Monday

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/14/2022 8:10 A.M.) — Numbers for the suspected concert date are displayed at the main entrance of the BOK Center, “5.20.23″. A downtown Tulsa concert venue said it will make a major show announcement Monday morning. The BOK Center said it has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Excavation work at Oaklawn cemetery to wrap up this week, archeologists say

TULSA, Okla. — The archeologists working to find possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre plan to wrap up excavation work this week. Remains that scientists believe to be a man with a gunshot wound was discovered in an unmarked grave at Oaklawn Cemetery. In an update to the media, the city said a bullet core was removed from the victim’s skull Friday. This is the second time a man with a gunshot wound has been discovered since the investigation began.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Special screening of ‘Tulsa King’ held for extras

TULSA, Okla. — After months of filming in locations across Tulsa and Oklahoma, the show starring Sylvester Stallone has finally hit tv screens. In Tulsa, there was a special premier screening for the extras who were in the show. There was lots of excitement from the extras ahead of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Electric air taxi company Archer plans $118M Georgia factory

ATLANTA — (AP) — A California company seeking to build small electric aircraft says it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. Archer Aviation, based in Santa Clara, California, said Monday that it would seek to build its aircraft...
COVINGTON, GA
KRMG

GoFundMe created for Tulsa Fire Captain who died unexpectedly

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the Tulsa Fire Captain who died unexpectedly on Friday. In a Tulsa Fire Department Facebook post, Captain Josh Rutledge was described as “the real deal” and a “great firefighter, family man, man of Christ, friend, mentor, student and teacher.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Google settles location-tracking suit involving 40 states for $392M

WASHINGTON — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that 40 states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google, addressing allegations that the tech giant misled users about the mechanics of location-tracking services. According to The New York Times, the states sued Google for continuing to collect the...
ARKANSAS STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma to receive more than $6.8 million in Google settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General John O’ Connor confirmed that Oklahoma and 39 other states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. The investigation began in 2018 after it was revealed that Google tracked its users without their permission and even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
103K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy