Charlotte, NC

The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview

Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH

