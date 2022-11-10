BALTIMORE, MD – A 42-year-old man arrived at a Baltimore hospital at around 1 am Monday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Baltimore Police Department investigated the victim’s claim and located evidence of a shooting in the 6700 block of Brentwood Avenue where shell casings and DNA evidence was located. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect and no arrests have been made. The victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries. outheast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO