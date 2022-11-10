ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Police: Hours-long standoff in NE Baltimore ends peacefully

BALTIMORE--A person involved in an hours-long police standout surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.WJZ was the first station at the scene early Monday when police were trying to get a man who locked himself inside his home to come out.The barricade, which started Sunday evening, continued into Monday afternoon, forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day.Baltimore Police said a 44-year-old man got into a fight with his neighbor.WJZ obtained 911 transmissions from the incident."(The) second call is that the neighbor is harassing another neighbor five houses up and they hear gunshots,"...
foxbaltimore.com

Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
Wbaltv.com

Police arrest 2 teens, man in armed carjacking in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two teenagers and one young man were arrested Friday in connection with an armed carjacking in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police said three adults were entering their apartment building on Hancock Lane when a suspect approached them, showed a handgun and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victims complied and the suspect drove away in the vehicle -- a 2017 Toyota Camry.
Shore News Network

42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 42-year-old man arrived at a Baltimore hospital at around 1 am Monday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Baltimore Police Department investigated the victim’s claim and located evidence of a shooting in the 6700 block of Brentwood Avenue where shell casings and DNA evidence was located. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect and no arrests have been made. The victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries. outheast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP

Footage of Md. road rage shooting released

Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.
CBS Baltimore

Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
WUSA9

Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
foxbaltimore.com

Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
Wbaltv.com

Man who provided gun in killing of Efraim Gordon pleads guilty to murder

One of the men charged in the fatal shooting of an Israeli man who was visiting Baltimore last year pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder. William Clinton, 20, entered his plea Monday in the May 2021 killing of Efraim Gordon on Fords Lane in Park Heights. Many residents of the neighborhood joined the family Monday in court.
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor disagrees with Reynold's family claim about squeegee enforcement

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the family of Timothy Reynolds broke their silence Monday, the Mayor of Baltimore was just two blocks away hosting an unrelated press conference. "They failed my family," said one family member. The family told FOX45 News they believe Reynold's death could have been prevented...
