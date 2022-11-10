Read full article on original website
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'
Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Host Alex Cooper Reveals Her Dream Guest (Exclusive)
Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper is always looking for her next big interview, and she has her eye on a special someone to take a seat in her now-famous interview chair. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Cooper at the Baby2Baby Gala, where she spoke about her hit podcast, her dream guest and more.
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
GAYLE Reveals How Taylor Swift Asked Her to Join Upcoming Eras Tour (Exclusive)
GAYLE couldn't be more excited to team up with Taylor Swift. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the "abcdefu" singer at the 2022 MTV EMAs Sunday night about how Swift asked her to join her upcoming The Eras Tour. "Obviously I've known about Taylor, for forever, like my whole entire life...
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
Jay Leno's Employee Reveals What Happened in Facial Burn Incident (Exclusive)
Jay Leno is reportedly in good spirits following a gasoline fire that left him with severe facial burns. ET spoke with one of Leno's employees, George Swift, who shared what went down at Leno's garage over the weekend. "It was a steam car. This steam was made by gas. It...
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
Jennifer Aniston is grieving the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. He was 89. In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, the 53-year-old Friends star remembers her dad by sharing photos of the two of them from when she was a baby to more recently.
Dave Chappelle Focuses 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue on Kanye West Controversy
Dave Chappelle hit the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his third time as Saturday Night Live host, and tackled one of the hot button issues to captivate the nation in recent weeks -- Kanye "Ye" West's antisemitism controversy. "Before I start tonight, I just wanted to read a...
Taylor Lautner Marries Taylor Dome at California Winery -- See the Wedding Pics
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are officially married! The Twilight star and the nurse tied the knot on Friday during a ceremony at the Epoch Estate Winery outside of Paso Robles, California. The couple said their "I dos" in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members. For...
‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Broke Up
Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer. On Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the former Bachelorette publicly spoke about her split from her fiancé for the first time. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we...
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Suggestion His Series Is a 'Republican Show': 'Really?'
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is responding to claims that his hit Paramount Network show is "anti-woke," by sitting back and laughing it off. The brilliant writer and director opened up about the unfounded suggestion in the December issue of The Atlantic, where the writer Sridhar Pappu chronicles "how Taylor Sheridan created America's most popular TV show." For starters, Sheridan, 52, insists it's not a "red-state show," and he succinctly explains why.
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
Gwen Stefani Has a Hilarious Idea for Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Retirement Gift (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani might know Blake Shelton better than anyone -- but even she struggles with gift ideas!. ET caught up with The Voice coach ahead of Monday's live shows, where she revealed her hilarious idea for what to get her hubby to celebrate his upcoming retirement from the NBC singing competition. The country star recently revealed that season 23 of the show would be his last after serving as a coach on every season since the show began.
Harrison Ford Kisses Helen Mirren's Forehead in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Look
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren personify Taylor Sheridan's vision of the 1920s in the first look at their characters in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Paramount+ released the first images on Instagram with a series of photos showing Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton. Ford dons a black suit and vest with a gun tucked inside the front of his pants like a true early 20th century rancher.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)
The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
Kate Hudson Explains Why She's in 'No Hurry' to Plan Wedding with Danny Fujikawa (Exclusive)
Kate Hudson may have walked onto the red carpet with Danny Fujikawa, but she has no plans to walk down the aisle with him anytime soon. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Hudson at the premiere of the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where she dished on planning her wedding with her fiancé, filming in Serbia and more.
'The Voice': Camila Cabello and John Legend Offer Advice to Incoming Coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper
Camila Cabello and John Legend can't wait to welcome new coaches to The Voice family!. The season 22 coaches caught up with ET before the first live show on Monday, where they dished on their notes for Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, who will join Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson for the upcoming 23rd season of the NBC singing competition.
'Chappelle’s Show' Characters Come to Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' Parody on 'SNL'
Whenever Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live, he makes sure to give longtime fans a little treat by bringing back some iconic characters from his famed sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show. This time around, Chappelle once again introduced the segment (just like he used to do on his own show)...
Louis Tomlinson Falls and Breaks Arm After NYC Concert, Forced to Cancel Events
Fans hoping to meet Louis Tomlinson will have to wait a bit longer. Tomlinson took to Instagram Saturday to inform fans that he would be canceling upcoming in-store album signings, which were scheduled for the coming week at his Faith in the Future pop-up events in the U.K., after taking a fall after his concert in New York City Friday night.
MTV EMAs 2022: Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and More Red Carpet Arrivals
Check out the celebs arriving at this year's red carpet! The event, hosted by Rita Ora, is taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13.
