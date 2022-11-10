Dog Dad Sets Up Camera to Catch Pup Moving Things Around and Quickly Learns It’s Not the Dog

Um, you owe Fido an apology, sir.

Ever since the Paranormal Activity series of films became a huge hit, it’s been very popular to scour security camera footage for proof of ghostly happenings. With the rise of social media video sites, these types of videos have proliferated widely. To follow them means buying the idea that every house has a resident haunt, and that the second your back is turned, they’re moving stuff, slamming doors, and playing with your pets behind your back.

This fellow apparently blamed his poor pooch for things being moved around in his house…but according to this video, it wasn’t a dog. The question is, was it really a ghost?

In the “security camera” footage, which is black and white and filming from a high up angle, you see a dog napping on the couch. Nearby sits a ball. After a moment, the “security camera” zooms in, which is not a thing I knew that security cameras could do all by themselves, so that’s impressive.

Also seemingly by itself, the ball rolls across the couch. Now, the dog takes interest. When the ball drops to the floor, the dog follows.

Is any of this real? Who knows. I have my suspicions about this “security camera footage.

Regarding the ghostly nature of this video, a lot of people think dogs can sense spectral energy , but if so, this canine looked like he was more interested in a game of fetch than anything else.

