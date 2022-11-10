ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Dog Dad Sets Up Camera to Catch Pup Moving Things Around and Quickly Learns It’s Not the Dog

By Diana Logan
Exemplore
Exemplore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzfMb_0j6OQ94r00

Um, you owe Fido an apology, sir.

Ever since the Paranormal Activity series of films became a huge hit, it’s been very popular to scour security camera footage for proof of ghostly happenings. With the rise of social media video sites, these types of videos have proliferated widely. To follow them means buying the idea that every house has a resident haunt, and that the second your back is turned, they’re moving stuff, slamming doors, and playing with your pets behind your back.

This fellow apparently blamed his poor pooch for things being moved around in his house…but according to this video, it wasn’t a dog. The question is, was it really a ghost?

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the “security camera” footage, which is black and white and filming from a high up angle, you see a dog napping on the couch. Nearby sits a ball. After a moment, the “security camera” zooms in, which is not a thing I knew that security cameras could do all by themselves, so that’s impressive.

Also seemingly by itself, the ball rolls across the couch. Now, the dog takes interest. When the ball drops to the floor, the dog follows.

Is any of this real? Who knows. I have my suspicions about this “security camera footage.

Regarding the ghostly nature of this video, a lot of people think dogs can sense spectral energy , but if so, this canine looked like he was more interested in a game of fetch than anything else.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Newsweek

Emotional Moment Family Realize Their Missing Dog Is Home Caught on Camera

A family's reaction to their long-lost dog returning back home has had the internet in tears after the pet's owners shared the emotional video on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in October, by the dog owner under the username Morganjonesmessina, shows a security camera recording and attached audio. The family can be heard screaming with joy as they see Sadie, their lost dog, returning back home.
Outsider.com

Man Frees Moose From Barbed Wire Fence, Immediately Gets Attacked: VIDEO

A good Samaritan who stumbled upon a young moose tangled in a barbed wire fence learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. YouTube user James Bosely noticed the animal extremely wound in the sharp barbs as he was walking down a secluded dirt road. The moose, a yearling, was struggling and moaning and lying in the grass. So Bosely carefully and successfully pulled the fence away.
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston

Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
HOUSTON, TX
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
Newsweek

'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner

A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dog dragged along road by woman in mobility scooter is rescued by RSPCA

The RSPCA has rescued a dog which was captured in shocking footage being dragged along a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter. The distressing video clip circulated online showed the poor pooch being unable to stand as it was hauled along a street by its lead in Erdington, Birmingham.
pethelpful.com

Dog Says Goodbye to Staff After 500 Days in the Shelter in Emotional Video

Across the country, there are many wonderful people who work hard in shelters to get the animals adopted. When an adoption does happen, it is a joyous, yet sad occasion, because this pet that they have developed a relationship with is leaving with their new family. When one long term pup at a shelter was recently adopted, the staff had a special celebration planned to say goodbye to him.
BUFFALO, NY
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
669
Followers
217
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy