Tucson, AZ

Tucson Bikes for Change to give out over 500 free bikes

By Marcos Icahuate, Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Tucson Bikes for Change is giving out more than 500 bicycles for children in need, before the start of El Tour de Tucson.

Spokesman Steve Rivera clarified to KGUN 9 these bikes are already assigned to individual kids. A child who has not preregistered with Bikes for Change cannon show up and expect to get a bike.

These special children will receive a bicycle, a helmet, lock and t-shirt at certain locations, along with a free Tour de Tucson Kid's Fun Ride registration.

"This year, Serve Our City is excited to Partner with El Tour de Tucson and their Tucson Bikes for Change program by helping to provide volunteers at seven locations throughout the city to assemble 500 bikes provided by a host of great sponsors for children in need," said Outreach Pastor Robin Blumenthal.

Bicycles will be given away at the following locations on Sunday:

  • Building Bridges Community Center: 11a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Pantano Christian Church: 1 - 3 p.m.
  • Hope City Church: 3 - 4 p.m.
  • Amphi Middle School: 9 - 11 a.m.
  • St. Andrews: 12 - 2 p.m.

On Saturday, pick up will be available from 2 - 5 p.m. at CASAS.

“What a great way for so many partners to join forces and give Tucson kids the chance to experience the joy of riding a bike in our beautiful city," expressed Blumenthal.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

KOLD-TV

TPD responds to motorcycle crash on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle on the east side on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14. Officers say the wreck took place at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road, and caused serious injuries. The intersection...
TUCSON, AZ
Community Policy