ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Former Badgers player Brian Butch weighs in on Brew City Battle

By Lance Allan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTQTQ_0j6OPvsv00

Shooting with a big background like American Family Field will take some getting used to, according to former Badgers player Brian Butch.

"I think it's going to take some time to adjust, right?" former Badgers player and basketball analyst Brian Butch says. "And like every Big Ten tournament, (the) first game the scoring's down a little bit. I think it's going to take some time. Now I know they'll get out there. They'll prepare for it. But the backdrop is going to take some time, no question. And you look at Stanford, they're a really good team as well. They've added some shooting. They've got a guard that transferred in from Davidson. Normally you don't get a lot of transfers there at Stanford. But they have got a big-time shooter there. So the matchup's going to be really good."

Stanford is a good test for Wisconsin, and once again the Badgers were picked to finish low: 9th in the Big Ten after being picked 10th and winning the Big Ten regular-season title last season.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Is this a typical Greg Gard team in the sense that, they're picked 8th, 9th, maybe even 10th? They're going to finish higher than that, right?"

"I think so. You look at it again, it's the standard of what everybody brings. And you look at Chucky and what he's going to do. I think he's going to improve," Butch says. "Look at Tyler Wahl. One of the most efficient bigs around the rim. Now can he space the floor a little bit? We'll see what he did this offseason. And you look at big fella Steven Crowl. You know the ability to kind of anchor that middle. The Big Ten doesn't have the bigs like it has had in the past."

And in the Brew City Battle hype run-up, who had the better shot from the rafters? Brian or Jeff Levering?

Lance Allan asks, "Wasn't your shot better than Levering's from way up in the rafters?"

"It always was," Butch says. "I mean, the guy's got the advantage. Jeff has the advantage. He calls how many games there is a year. He knows where the wind comes from. Mine was a lot better!"

The Wisconsin women's basketball team hits Am Fam Field at 3:30 p.m. to face Kansas State before the Badgers men tip off at 6:30 p.m. against Stanford on Friday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing

There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Badgers come up short to KState at Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - After a strong start, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team came up short to KState 77-63 at the Brew City Battle on Friday at American Family Field. The Badgers came out firing in the first quarter, leading by as much as 13 points in the first-ever...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard discusses Braelon Allen rumors

Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard answers a question in regards to speaking with Allen about transfer rumors that surfaced this week, and if he saw his back being affected by having to address them on a Milwaukee radio show Friday. Locations. Wisconsin football's dominant defense not pointing fingers after...
MADISON, WI
1011now.com

Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
LINCOLN, NE
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
otenews.com

New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January

Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI

November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
SLINGER, WI
wiproud.com

‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
JANESVILLE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy