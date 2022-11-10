ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Inner Harbor Ice Rink opens for holiday season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This weekend marked the return of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink, one of a number of attractions coming to the downtown area for the holiday season. The rink will be open until Jan. 16. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $9 for children, seniors, and members of the military. Skate rentals are $4.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

St. John Christian Community Church Thanksgiving Dinner

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For over 39 years, the St. John Christian Community Church has been providing thanksgiving dinners for the public. They're doing it again this year, but they're in need of a little help. The Missionary Board of Directors, Chaplain Sheldon Ramsey, Sr. explains.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pay Minors and Limit Them From Squeegeeing in Popular Intersections

Mayor Brandon Scott defends his squeegee collaborative as critics point to the message it sends to Baltimore's youth. His 27 page plan breaks down his reasoning to pay the minors and limit them from squeegeeing from certain popular intersections. Joining FOX45 Morning News is Political Commentator Armstrong Williams. "It all...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Freezing temperatures start new week in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The upcoming week starts a cool stretch of days with below-average temperatures. Sunday starts with a few clouds but the skies turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be considerably lower Sunday with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. It will also be breezy at times, with winds gusting up to 20-25 mph.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Big temperature drop coming soon to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. November 12 — The weekend starts off drier and still mild before a big cooldown. Saturday starts with sun and ends with increasing clouds. Highs reach the mild upper 60s. There is the chance for more rain Saturday evening and overnight with the passage of a cold front.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire on train tracks at Penn Station on Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is extinguishing flames on train tracks at Penn Station on Saturday afternoon. The fire crew is working to put out the fire on track number 6, according to authorities. The department says there may be a delay to the MARC train.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Taking care of your skin during the winter months

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Winter is coming, and with it comes harsh temperatures that are especially tough on the skin. So, what products should we be using to make sure our skin remains healthy this winter?. Kristen Floyd, Esthetician and owner of OCB Spa, joined the morning show with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore County Police solve October 2022 homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public's help solving an October 2022 homicide. On October 2, at about 2:30 a.m., Baltimore County Police Officers responded to the 4500 block of Brightwater Ct., after receiving reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers located 40-year-old...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Baltimore hospital after being shot early Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was shot admitted himself to a hospital early Monday, Baltimore police said. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the hospital where they found the 42-year-old victim. His injuries were described as not life-threatening. Detectives later determined that the man was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Body-worn camera video released of fatal crash that left Baltimore teen dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released officer-worn body camera video from a crash last month that left a teenager from Baltimore dead. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. October 8. According to investigators, officers in northwest Baltimore began following a black Honda CR-V. The CR-V...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

State fire marshal investigating vacant home fire in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WBFF) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating after a vacant home caught fire Friday in Havre de Grace. Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a possible witness. They said a female driver of a maroon Camaro may have seen trespassers on the property before the fire.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Coppin State to invest millions to train, support diverse Maryland educators

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coppin State University announced Monday it received a $3.7 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education to train, support diverse educators in Maryland. The grant will be used to support Coppin’s Pathways to Professions initiative over the next five years, according to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy