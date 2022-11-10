Read full article on original website
Mountain snow to arrive as early as tomorrow night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We had another quiet day across the Western Slope. However, cloud cover was one of the main stories throughout most of the day. These upper-level clouds in our atmosphere allowed some sunshine to peek through. While conditions have remained dry, and Grand Junction and Montrose temperatures reached the lower 40s. Most cloud cover will continue to push eastward, leading into the nighttime hours, opening our skies and staying clear tonight. Most Western Slope’s temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 20s.
Two cold fronts keep us cold this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
Where in Moffat County?
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Orchard Mesa Pool closed for repairs
ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has temporarily closed the Orchard Mesa Pool. The closure is caused from a failed boiler. Pool water temperatures are currently too cold to keep the pool open. Staff and repair technicians with Monument Mechanical are onsite and evaluating the current...
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident between a mini van and a truck resulted in a DUI arrest on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a mini van and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Orchard Ave. between Court Road. The driver of...
City approves letter of support for OREC grant to repair and maintain the Moffat Moto Park
Northwest Colorado Trails Corporation requested a letter of support from the city last week for an outdoor recreation grant to support repairs and maintenance to the Moffat Moto Park. Kyra Weidner approached Craig City Council on Nov. 8 on behalf of NWCTC to ask the city to support the group’s...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
Congressional District 3 voters, election analysts on why Boebert and Frisch race is so tight
Many eyes across the nation have, for the past three days now, kept keen watch on Colorado’s high-profile Congressional District 3 race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. After Frisch was leading since the first batches of votes were tallied Tuesday evening, Thursday morning saw...
Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.
Harbor Freight plans Craig store in Big O Tires building
Harbor Freight has announcement it will open a store in the front portion of the new Big O Tires space in Craig in early 2023. Harbor Freight representative Craig Hoffman said the company has been looking at opening a Craig location for some time now and wanted to find a location that meets the the company’s and its customers’ needs.
GJPD Responds to Bicycle Fatality
On 11/14/2022, at approximately 10:00 am, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the area of 28 ¼ Rd and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult male who fell off his bicycle and was possibly unconscious and not breathing. Law enforcement officers began performing lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived. The male died on scene. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased after proper notifications have been made. Investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.
