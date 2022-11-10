On 11/14/2022, at approximately 10:00 am, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the area of 28 ¼ Rd and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult male who fell off his bicycle and was possibly unconscious and not breathing. Law enforcement officers began performing lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived. The male died on scene. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased after proper notifications have been made. Investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO