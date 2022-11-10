Read full article on original website
$1 billion in emergency rental assistance disbursed to renters and landlords
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) annouced the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2). Nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. The...
IDES reports unemployment claim numbers are low
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois has reached six consecutive months of record-low unemployment claims, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The most recent data shows that Illinois has stayed below the 70,000 claims threshold for 26 consecutive weeks with a little more than 57,000 continued claims...
State report says Illinois in 'best fiscal shape' in decades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Governor's Office of Management and Budget (GOMB) released the annual Illinois Economic and Fiscal Policy Report. The report shows the state is in the best fiscal shape that it has been in for decades. Illinois’ bills are being paid on time, we have over...
Noose found at Obama Presidential Center site
CHICAGO (WICS/CNN Newsource) — Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago was suspended last week after workers discovered a noose at the site. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker condemned what happened tweeting, "Hate has no place in Illinois. The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries. I condemn this act of hate in the strongest possible terms, and the state of Illinois will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators."
IDOT prepares for snow
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With snow coming in on Monday, Illinois is already preparing the roads. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is already getting ready to make the roads safe. According to District 6 Operations Engineer Steven Beran, IDOT has already begun preparing bridges and roads to prevent...
Winter set to strike central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
Snow showers and brutal wind chill values are possible this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Winter has a firm grip over the area as cold temperatures persist. To add to the cold temperatures, we will introduce wintry precipitation. Our next weather maker arrives Monday night as a brief wintry mix before transitioning into snow showers after 10-11 PM. Snow showers persist through Tuesday which will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute. Give yourself extra time and drive with caution.
