FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wspa.com
BMW Vehicle Accessory Center Opens
BMW has celebrated the unveiling of several facilities in the Upstate within the past few months. Now added to that list is a new vehicle accessory center.
wspa.com
RSV Cases on the rise
Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s.
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Gus
SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gus. Gus is three months old. He will be neutered Tuesday and is already microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. It costs $195 to adopt Gus. If you are interested...
wspa.com
Body camera footage released in shooting involving deputies
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a 911 call and body camera footage from a deadly shooting that we previously reported on several weeks ago.
wspa.com
Kringle Holiday Village Presented By The Rotary Club of Greenville
They are back and better than ever! The Kringle Holiday Village is the holiday experience in Greenville and this morning, we have Jane Dyer here with us to tell us all about it. Kringle Holiday Village.
wspa.com
Upstate teen shot while waiting for school bus
wspa.com
Artists Guild of Spartanburg to hold events supporting local artists, businesses
Artists Guild of Spartanburg to hold events supporting local artists, businesses.
