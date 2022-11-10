Universal Orlando to fully reopen Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando will resume full operation across all of its parks during regularly scheduled hours on Friday, after closing early Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Universal Studios Florida, CityWalk and Island of Adventure opened with limited experiences to hotel guests only on Wednesday.

Volcano Bay remained closed on Thursday.

Universal said that its guest contact center is experiencing high wait times while assisting guests with travel plans directly affected by the storm.

Those with existing reservations through Friday would would like to cancel or modify are asked to call the guest contact center at 800-711-0080 or email reservations@universalorlando.com .

