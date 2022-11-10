ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando to fully reopen Friday

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vh0qf_0j6ONsS800

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando will resume full operation across all of its parks during regularly scheduled hours on Friday, after closing early Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Universal Studios Florida, CityWalk and Island of Adventure opened with limited experiences to hotel guests only on Wednesday.

Disney World to reopen in phases as Nicole passes through Florida

Volcano Bay remained closed on Thursday.

Universal said that its guest contact center is experiencing high wait times while assisting guests with travel plans directly affected by the storm.

Those with existing reservations through Friday would would like to cancel or modify are asked to call the guest contact center at 800-711-0080 or email reservations@universalorlando.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

WFLA

114K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy