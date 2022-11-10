Read full article on original website
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Columbus Weather: Wintry mix of rain and snow on tap for OSU game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! Following a fantastic week, temps tumble, and we take a bit of a turn heading into this extended forecast. Every day through this seven-day period, will be below normal. We are in for a cold start to the weekend with cloudy skies Saturday morning and a wintry mix moving in, just in time for the OSU-Indiana kickoff at noon.
Celebrate the holidays at Easton's Grand Illumination
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year to celebrate the holidays!. Easton's Grand Illumination kicks off the season on Friday, Nov. 18, as over 2,000,000 lights simultaneously illuminate Easton Town Center. ABC 6 Anchor Stacia Naquin and Meteorologist Marshall McPeek check out the festivities, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
Ohio State road trip: Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6), the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will head to Maryland for their final road contest of the season. The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) at Capital One Field...
George Strait to headline Buckeye Country Superfest 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials at Buckeye Country Superfest have announced the lineup for the annual event at Ohio Stadium next year!. George Strait will be heading the music festival on May 27, joined by Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders. This will be the sixth year...
Columbus gas prices down 11 cents in last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Central Ohio has dropped 11 cents per gallon in the past week, GasBuddy reported. Gas prices average $3.76 per gallon, which is 9.7 cents lower than a month ago and 48.5 cents higher than a year ago. According to...
'We still have this shared sky together,' cadet remembers Hilliard man killed in air show
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the Dallas air show aircraft crash that killed six people, family and friends are remembering a Hilliard pilot who died in the collision. Major Curtis Rowe, who lived in Hilliard, was flying in the B-17 Flying...
Columbus City Schools changing all bus routes after winter break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it continues to face transportation issues, Columbus City Schools said it is taking "unprecedented action" to address those issues. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. CCS said this means nearly every student who currently receives...
Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A member of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol from Hilliard was among six who died when two historic planes collided at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the auxiliary force said. Col. Pete Bowden, commander of the Ohio Wing, said in a...
The Salvation Army in critical need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteer bell ringers across Central Ohio. "We are really in urgent need of bell ringers, this Christmas season coming up," Major Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said. Bell ringers, volunteers that...
Kickoff time for Ohio State Maryland game announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State now has a kickoff time against Maryland next Saturday. Kickoff is set at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will be on ABC. The Buckeyes will travel to Maryland for the penultimate game before hosting Michigan on Nov. 26. Ohio State is coming...
Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown dies at 52
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletics announced Monday that former basketball captain Jamaal Brown passed away over the weekend. Brown passed away at his home in Texas. He was 52. The Arlington, Texas native played for the Buckeyes from 1988-92. He appeared in 127 games, starting in 126...
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in AP poll after routing Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top four teams in the Associated Press college football poll all have undefeated records as the end of the season draws near. Georgia ranked No. 1 with 1,574 points and 62 first-place wins after beating Mississippi State 45-19. Ohio State came in at 1,501 points with one first-place win after routing Indiana 56-14.
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Indiana
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The No. 2 Buckeyes are back on their own turf today as they host the Indiana Hoosiers at noon. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more football content click here.
Military Appreciation Game: Ohio soldiers take Buckeye pride with them wherever they serve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veterans Day, Saturday’s game marks Ohio State’s Military Appreciation Game, which celebrates the men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces. On Your Side ABC 6 recently had a chance to plug in with some of...
Police investigating suspicious death in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead at a former motel, now apartments, in the Franklinton area. Columbus police responded to do a well-being check in the 1500 block of West Broad Street Monday morning and found a woman dead. A sergeant...
Next-generation body cameras deploying on Columbus officers, cruisers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus is in the midst of an $18-million rollout of next-generation body cameras for Division of Police officers. The new cameras feature multiple ways they can be activated and a “lookback” feature to pre-record two minutes before the cameras are started.
'I Got You Covered' event provides grief awareness for families facing child loss
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Grief is one of the most difficult journeys you can go through in life and while coping may be hard, a Columbus mom wants you to know she's got you covered. Life coach J. Lynette David and author Christina Dunlap join Good Day Columbus to...
Police: man in custody following 5-hour pursuit and negotiation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol has taken a suspect into custody after he led troopers on a chase through multiple counties and barricaded himself in a car early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. OSHP troopers from the West Jefferson post attempted to stop a Jeep Cherokee...
Stroud awarded his 5th Offensive Player of the Week by Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud earned his fifth Offensive Player of the Week after routing Indiana 56-14. Stroud achieved his fourth game this season with at least five touchdown passes. The Big Ten said he is the first player in its history to have consecutive seasons with 30 touchdown passes.
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
