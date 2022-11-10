The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make NFL history Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but they almost had to do it without their starting running back. Leonard Fournette almost missed the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, but his passport arrived just four hours before he had to board the team bus to the airport, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO