Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Fournette Intercepted Throwing Pass to Brady in Bizarre Play (Video)
The Buccaneers attempted a trick play that went horribly wrong.
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Watch: Andre Cisco hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster generates controversy
The Jacksonville Jaguars forced a much-needed punt from the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter Sunday, but the play that ended the Chiefs’ drive came with plenty of controversy. A third down pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was broken up when Jaguars safety Andre Cisco delivered a...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Cowboys to Claim 1st-Round D-Lineman Jerry Tillery?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Steelers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game to Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Saints were unable to score in the second half after tying the game at 10 just before halftime. Here is what some of the...
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette almost missed trip to Munich over delayed passport
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make NFL history Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but they almost had to do it without their starting running back. Leonard Fournette almost missed the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, but his passport arrived just four hours before he had to board the team bus to the airport, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Jimmy Johnson uses this one key word to describe Dallas Cowboys success this season
The two-time Super Bowl champion says the Cowboys have something that championship teams need.
WWL-TV
Four takeaways: The Saints' season has reached rock bottom
NEW ORLEANS — I'd call this one rock bottom part two. Last week was rock bottom part one. The Baltimore Ravens destroyed the Saints, although I think you could make the case that this week was worse because unlike the Ravens, the Steelers are not a playoff team. Technically...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Owns Win Over All 31 NFL Teams
After beating the Saints for the first time, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has beaten every NFL team at least once.
Saquon Barkley: Odell Beckham-Giants reunion 'would be a great story'
Arguably the biggest key to the New York Giants’ success this season has been Saquon Barkley. Through eight games, Barkley has put the team on his back, creating quite the Comeback Player of the Year Award campaign for himself. The Giants have been winning with sub-par talent at the...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes: Interested teams, projected contract, signing timeline, more for talented WR
Interested NFL teams are getting in line to talk to Odell Beckham Jr. and figure out exactly what he's looking for. Teams like the Cowboys, Bills, Giants, Chiefs, Rams and Packers have made their interest known to Beckham either publicly or privately. And those competing for Beckham are all on the lookout for a sleeper team that could swoop in at the last moment.
