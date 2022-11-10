ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Steelers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game to Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Saints were unable to score in the second half after tying the game at 10 just before halftime. Here is what some of the...
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette almost missed trip to Munich over delayed passport

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make NFL history Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but they almost had to do it without their starting running back. Leonard Fournette almost missed the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, but his passport arrived just four hours before he had to board the team bus to the airport, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Four takeaways: The Saints' season has reached rock bottom

NEW ORLEANS — I'd call this one rock bottom part two. Last week was rock bottom part one. The Baltimore Ravens destroyed the Saints, although I think you could make the case that this week was worse because unlike the Ravens, the Steelers are not a playoff team. Technically...
