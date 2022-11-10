KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing resident has been arrested and is expected to be charged in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last Friday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says at approximately 3:00 a.m. officers responded to the report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. They say 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO