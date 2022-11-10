Read full article on original website
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
wkzo.com
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Kalamazoo man near the WMU campus last Friday morning
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing resident has been arrested and is expected to be charged in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last Friday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says at approximately 3:00 a.m. officers responded to the report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. They say 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.
On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
48-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Holland Charter Township (Holland Charter Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street at 8:45 p.m. The officials reported that a man was riding a mini-bike and had pulled out of a private property with no headlights on. He did not yield to a pickup truck that was headed south.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
WOOD
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022)
Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
GRPD: Standoff suspect arrested after stabbing police dog
A suspect stabbed a police dog during a standoff in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
Deputies searching for armed suspect in Muskegon Co.
Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.
GRPD: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
WOOD
Plane in crash came to West Michigan in 2018
Nobody knew that the Boeing B-17 was going to take off for the last time over the weekend in Dallas. But up until that point, it had a storied career following its military usage in World War II, making a lot of stops along the way, including the tarmac of the Air Zoo." (Nov. 14, 2022)
WWMTCw
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Police are alerting residents of a man on the loose in Muskegon County who they consider armed and dangerous. Muskegon County sheriff’s deputies are advising the public to be on the lookout for 45-year-old Randy Allen Rinard. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle around...
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
