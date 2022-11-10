ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

wkzo.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Kalamazoo man near the WMU campus last Friday morning

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing resident has been arrested and is expected to be charged in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last Friday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says at approximately 3:00 a.m. officers responded to the report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. They say 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.

On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Nationwide Report

48-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Holland Charter Township (Holland Charter Township, MI)

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street at 8:45 p.m. The officials reported that a man was riding a mini-bike and had pulled out of a private property with no headlights on. He did not yield to a pickup truck that was headed south.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids

Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
BELLEVILLE, MI
WOOD

Plane in crash came to West Michigan in 2018

Nobody knew that the Boeing B-17 was going to take off for the last time over the weekend in Dallas. But up until that point, it had a storied career following its military usage in World War II, making a lot of stops along the way, including the tarmac of the Air Zoo." (Nov. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI

