Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders, Jackson State hosting SWAC rival as it deals with TS Nicole

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

Before their game in late October, Deion Sanders told Bethune-Cookman head coach Terry Sims if there was anything he could do to help his program to let him know.

Three weeks later, due to the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole in Florida, Sims and his program have taken him up on the offer.

Bethune-Cookman had to leave Daytona, FL early to make a 12-hour bus ride to Jackson, MS in preparation for Saturday’s game against Alcorn State, according to reporter Brett McMurphy.

This is just the latest weather-related travel dilemma B-CU has come across this season. The program was displaced for three weeks in October after Hurricane Ian caused major damage on and around its campus. That three-week stretch included a game against Jackson State in Jacksonville in which Deion Sanders and Terry Sims engaged in conversation.

“I asked him was there any needs or concerns and he could come to me, and he took me up on that offer,” Sanders told his team on Thursday. “They’re getting ready to play this weekend in the state and they’re passing through, so he reached out. So I want to be a blessing to him, that’s how we should be.”

Jackson State knows what it is like to deal with a crisis beyond the control of the football program, athletic department of university. Jackson, MS has experienced water problems intermittently since Sanders’ arrival in Feb. 20221, and even as JSU prepared to host B-CU, it was dealing with its travel plans having to be altered due to the issue.

“We’re trying to get it together right now, because you know the water is funny right now,” Sanders said. “So we may need to leave this evening.”

Jackson State is scheduled to play Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Classic in Mobile, AL on Saturday.

The post Deion Sanders, Jackson State hosting SWAC rival as it deals with TS Nicole appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
