ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Deputies identify West Virginia Walmart theft suspect

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tL3k_0j6ONMeE00

UPDATE (2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that this man has been identified, and warrants will be issued.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man wanted for larceny.

They say the crime happened on Nov. 7 at the Walmart on Rt. 60.

West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect

Anyone who recognizes this man should contact the CCSO Detective Division at 304-634-4672 or send them a message on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 36

Cheryel Rebrook
3d ago

there's nothing wrong In helping out the police to find some body lost or atheaft that person might still from you all next if not having help to find that person or persons Amen and God bless who helps out the police thank you

Reply(3)
7
Al Simmons
4d ago

I don’t get paid to do the job of you damn police officers. Do your own investigative work

Reply(23)
10
Related
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Matewan man arrested for grand larceny, fleeing on foot

MATEWAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Matewan man is behind bars today for three different charges. 30-year-old Roger L. Anderson of Matewan in Mingo County was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo on a Magistrate Court Capias for grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny as well as an outstanding warrant for fleeing on foot for a separate incident.
MATEWAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia road opens after truck rollover

UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man wanted in theft at local Walmart

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding a man wanted for theft at a local Walmart store. According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday, Nov. 7 at the Walmart along U.S. 60 in Huntington. Anyone with information about the man is asked...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Suspect wanted for credit card theft in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards. South Charleston PD says the man stole the credit cards in South Charleston and then used them in St. Albans on Wednesday. Anyone with information should contact Detective J.D. Keeney at […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
PINCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia city seeks to close bar after numerous shootings

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington has filed a complaint against Premier Pub & Grill after several violent incidents happened recently near the property. In the complaint, the city says it’s seeking to declare the property a public nuisance. The city is asking Cabell County Circuit Court to use the laws on the books to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Charges upgraded in shooting death of restaurant worker

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with fatally shooting a restaurant worker Friday, Nov. 4, in Huntington has now been charged with murder. Kristopher Brown was arraigned Thursday morning in Cabell County Magistrate Court on first-degree murder charges. Brown appeared virtually for the hearing from the Western Regional Jail.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy