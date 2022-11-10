Deputies identify West Virginia Walmart theft suspect

UPDATE (2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that this man has been identified, and warrants will be issued.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man wanted for larceny.

They say the crime happened on Nov. 7 at the Walmart on Rt. 60.

Anyone who recognizes this man should contact the CCSO Detective Division at 304-634-4672 or send them a message on Facebook .

