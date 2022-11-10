Suspect wanted for credit card theft in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards.

South Charleston PD says the man stole the credit cards in South Charleston and then used them in St. Albans on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should contact Detective J.D. Keeney at South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903. Anonymous tips can also be made at 304-744-6521.

