ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Suspect wanted for credit card theft in West Virginia

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjJNy_0j6ONEaQ00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards.

South Charleston PD says the man stole the credit cards in South Charleston and then used them in St. Albans on Wednesday.

West Virginia man to serve 10 years for dealing meth

Anyone with information should contact Detective J.D. Keeney at South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903. Anonymous tips can also be made at 304-744-6521.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side of the road. Authorities said that […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WVNS

Beaver burglary wounds homeowner after an attempt to intervene

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress. On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
ASHLAND, KY
Lootpress

Matewan man arrested for grand larceny, fleeing on foot

MATEWAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Matewan man is behind bars today for three different charges. 30-year-old Roger L. Anderson of Matewan in Mingo County was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo on a Magistrate Court Capias for grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny as well as an outstanding warrant for fleeing on foot for a separate incident.
MATEWAN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia road opens after truck rollover

UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
PINCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies identify West Virginia Walmart theft suspect

UPDATE (2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that this man has been identified, and warrants will be issued. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man wanted for larceny. They say the crime happened on Nov. 7 at the Walmart on Rt. […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNS

Lawsuit filed over deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June. All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport. The son of a man killed in the crash filed a negligence […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy