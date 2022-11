Heather Thiefels, LMSW, has over 10 years’ experience working with people who are homeless and/or have behavioral health challenges. She is committed to creating a more just and equitable community through permanently affordable, supportive housing. Heather started her career working at a teen drop in center for at-risk youth as well as a school-centered health clinic focused on prevention services. She has worked for eight years at Avalon Housing, where she is the Family and Community Services Team Lead. In her current role, Heather leads a team of staff who support and help stabilize families through case management and community programming. Heather is a licensed social worker in the State of Michigan with a master's degree in social work from the University of Michigan. Heather provides field instruction and support to MSW candidates through University of Michigan.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO