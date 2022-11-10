Unaccompanied pig on St. Paul's Grand Avenue becomes local celebrity

BringMeTheNews

Whose pig is on the loose on Grand Avenue?

That's what social media users in St. Paul wanted to know Thursday morning when the porker came poking around businesses and homes in the area.

According to posts in the Mac Groveland Neighborhood Group on Facebook, the pig was spotted near the area of Grand and Victoria avenues.

Some speculated the pig is a neighborhood resident who wasn't too far from home, some worried for the animal's welfare and others just found the sighting delightful.

"The Grand Avenue pig is the best timeline on local Twitter today," one Twitter user concluded.