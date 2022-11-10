ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unaccompanied pig on St. Paul's Grand Avenue becomes local celebrity

Whose pig is on the loose on Grand Avenue?

That's what social media users in St. Paul wanted to know Thursday morning when the porker came poking around businesses and homes in the area.

According to posts in the Mac Groveland Neighborhood Group on Facebook, the pig was spotted near the area of Grand and Victoria avenues.

Some speculated the pig is a neighborhood resident who wasn't too far from home, some worried for the animal's welfare and others just found the sighting delightful.

"The Grand Avenue pig is the best timeline on local Twitter today," one Twitter user concluded.

Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.No one has been arrested at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.Police say it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Massive Christmas tree returns to Rice Park after 3-year absence

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Between bulbs, branches and boxes, it's been a busy week of decorating in St. Paul's Rice Park.  The park is set to dazzle this holiday season, as a new Christmas tree will call the park home until the end of the year."Having this holiday tradition is really important to a lot of families. Not just downtown or in St. Paul, but across the metro," St. Paul Downtown Alliance President Joe Spencer said. "We're just thrilled to have it come back."Rice Park spent the last three years without its Christmas centerpiece, but now, thanks to a partnership...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boil water advisory issued in parts of St. Paul, Maplewood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – For the second time in about three months, a boil water advisory has been issued for residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood.St. Paul city officials call the advisory a "standard precaution" after "an issue" occurred Sunday afternoon at the Ferndale tank in Maplewood. Officials say as of Sunday evening, there's no evidence that any contamination has occurred.Boil Water Advisory FAQResidents are advised to boil any tap water they use for drinking, cooking or tooth brushing for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours. The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map):* Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street* Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street* Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R* Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East* Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East* Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North* McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.Click here for more information
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

The GLOW Holiday Festival Is Coming Back In Minnesota, At A New Location For 2022

The GLOW Holiday Festival is back this year but at a different location in St. Paul. The festival has moved to CHS Field home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team in Lowertown St.Paul. CHS Field is located at 360 N. Broadway Street. There is ample parking in ramps, lots, and on the street. GLOW is a walk-through event but people are welcome to bring their own wheelchairs or scooters to get around the festival grounds.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
