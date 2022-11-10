Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kinyradio.com
A Writer Remembers Ethel Lund
Ethel Lund, Aanwoogex' Shtoo.aak, is shown in 2015 next to a leatherwork art piece by Steven Evans depicting Raven stealing the sun. (Klas Stolpe) I first met Ethel Lund when she was 84 years young. I had heard so much about her and thought she would be a wonderful interview. She invited me into her Douglas home and I was expecting a lesson in the Tlingit language or Native land rights or health care reform or how to do a cartwheel on an old gymnasium floor.
kinyradio.com
T&H provides 700 turkeys for tribal members in annual drive-thru
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit and Haida held their annual Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru for Tribal enrolled members. Juneau's Tlingit and Haida community council President, Rhonda Butler, talked about Saturday's turkey drive. "We are doing our annual Thanksgiving turkey drive and we call it a drive because we're doing the distribution...
kinyradio.com
USS Juneau rememberance held Sunday afternoon
American Legion Auke Bay Post 25's Duff Mitchell began the memorial. (Photo credits to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A memorial Sunday honored the World War 2 era light cruiser, the USS Juneau. The event, marking the 80th anniversary of the ship's sinking, took place Sunday at the USS...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Gun Club to give away turkeys next weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Gun Club is bringing back their annual Thanksgiving turkey shoot. Mark Kappler, treasurer for Juneau Gun Club, gave the details. "Annual Thanksgiving turkey shoot this year is Saturday, November 19th. It's from 10 am to 3 pm and it's at the Juneau Gun Club and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Hunter Education facility. That's at 5670 Montana Creek Road."
kinyradio.com
Turkey Trot gives away prizes and accepts food donations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday was the Mendenhall Mall's annual family turkey trot. Geneva Earls, Social Media/Content Creator at the Mendenhall Mall, talked about Saturday's Turkey Trot. "The turkey trot's where we have people come in and they're going to donate food before they walk their 10 laps around the...
Comments / 0