WBIR

1 critically injured in North Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knox County resident suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a fire that destroyed their home on a remote, wooded hill. A second resident also was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to Rural Metro Fire Department spokesman Jeff Bagwell. Names of...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'It's just a tragic situation' | Middlesboro community mourns loss of child in fatal fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A 10-year-old Bell County middle school student has died, according to the Middlesboro Independent Schools. Mark Smolick passed away in a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13, MIS said. Counselors and social workers are available for staff and students. Shiloh Church, the church that Smolick's family attended, has started a GoFundMe fundraiser for his family.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WBIR

KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CDC: Substance abuse increases during the holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people, the holidays are a time to be together with family and to be merry. But for people struggling with addiction, the holidays can be the hardest time of the season. They can face more triggers, leading to them using alcohol or drugs more, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Newest Knox Co. Board of Education members discuss student safety at school

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Over the past decade, schools across the country have gotten safer, according to data from the U.S. Dept. of Education. Between 2009 and 2020, rates of violence, theft, bullying and sexual harassment at elementary and secondary schools have declined. However, it may not always feel...
WBIR

Inflation may alter Thanksgiving shopping list to save money

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get closer to Thanksgiving, some people are looking forward to getting together with friends and family. “I love being with my family [and] having fun with them,” a young shopper said as she was heading inside Sam's Club for Thanksgiving shopping. Others are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Meet Carlos Lopez: The Alcoa teacher behind '#VamosVols' and '#DaleSeis'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Alcoa High School Spanish teacher and football coach found some attention on Twitter for his Spanish play-by-plays of Tennessee football. Carlos Lopez began narrating Vols football games this season, after seeing a lack of Spanish coverage in college football and the NCAA. He took action and began narrating from the comfort of his home.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Make it two in a row: Ben Shelton wins Knoxville Challenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rising tennis star Ben Shelton added another title Sunday to his growing resume, beating Christopher Eubanks to win the Knoxville Challenger in three sets. It was the second consecutive title match for the big lefthander over Eubanks, the 2021 Knoxville champion. Shelton beat his friend and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT Rugby Team wins 2022 SEC Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Rugby Team has won the 2022 SEC Championship. The team played against South Carolina and won 27 to 22 on Saturday, Nov. 12. This is the third consecutive year that the team has won the SEC championship, according to the team's website. Rugby was...
KNOXVILLE, TN

