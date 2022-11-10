Read full article on original website
1 critically injured in North Knox County house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knox County resident suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a fire that destroyed their home on a remote, wooded hill. A second resident also was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to Rural Metro Fire Department spokesman Jeff Bagwell. Names of...
Knox County leaders cut ribbon on new roundabout to make Hardin Valley roads safer
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs appeared in Hardin Valley alongside the Engineering and Public Works senior director to cut the ribbon on a project meant to help make an intersection safer for drivers. They unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin...
'It's just a tragic situation' | Middlesboro community mourns loss of child in fatal fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A 10-year-old Bell County middle school student has died, according to the Middlesboro Independent Schools. Mark Smolick passed away in a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13, MIS said. Counselors and social workers are available for staff and students. Shiloh Church, the church that Smolick's family attended, has started a GoFundMe fundraiser for his family.
Newfound Gap Road to temporarily close Monday night due to possible winter weather
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A popular road between Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Cherokee, North Carolina is set to temporarily close Monday night at 7 p.m. due to "pending winter weather." Newfound Gap Road, otherwise known as U.S. 441, is set to close because of colder weather headed toward East Tennessee. On...
Red Cross of East TN reminds people to check the batteries on their smoke detector
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If your smoke detector is chiming, do not ignore it. That sound usually means that its battery needs to be changed, and taking the time to switch out the battery can be lifesaving. The Red Cross of East Tennessee said people should replace their smoke detector...
GSMNP: Clingmans Dome Road reopens, drivers warned to watch for ice, snow
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park said Clingmans Dome Road is reopened after closing on Sunday due to ice and snow. The park said drivers should still watch for ice and snow. Park services have recently opened Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg and...
Appalachian Unsolved: The twin whose bones were found in a box
A woman's remains were found in rural Grainger County in 1996. It would take more than 20 years before authorities could say for certain who she was.
KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
Farragut to hold its inaugural Christmas parade
You heard it from Santa himself. He'll be at the inaugural Farragut Christmas Parade in less than three weeks on Sunday, Dec. 4.
DA: Knox County man sentenced to 24 years for auto burglary, trying to escape custody
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General's said its Career Gang Unit obtained multiple convictions against a career offender whose criminal history began in the 1980s. David Ronald Jones, 52, pled guilty to four counts of auto burglary and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon,...
Anderson Co. honors its veterans
The Clinton Community Center hosts appreciation breakfasts every month for their veterans. They've been doing that since 2016.
CDC: Substance abuse increases during the holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people, the holidays are a time to be together with family and to be merry. But for people struggling with addiction, the holidays can be the hardest time of the season. They can face more triggers, leading to them using alcohol or drugs more, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Newest Knox Co. Board of Education members discuss student safety at school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Over the past decade, schools across the country have gotten safer, according to data from the U.S. Dept. of Education. Between 2009 and 2020, rates of violence, theft, bullying and sexual harassment at elementary and secondary schools have declined. However, it may not always feel...
Community gathers to honor Chelsie Walker's life, mother speaks on the days looking for her daughter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — 24-year-old Chelsie Walker went missing around Halloween. About a week later, police found her remains in a remote part of Monroe county. The Madisonville community gathered to honor Walker and help her family. Tracy Smith, Walker's mother gave a heartfelt speech about her journey looking for...
Expert offers tips on how to deal with post-election stress and anxiety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mental health experts say, for many people, election cycles can add stress and anxiety. That could be especially true in cases like the 2022 midterms, where people had to wait days to learn the outcome in some key races. Craig Smith, an associate professor of psychology...
Inflation may alter Thanksgiving shopping list to save money
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get closer to Thanksgiving, some people are looking forward to getting together with friends and family. “I love being with my family [and] having fun with them,” a young shopper said as she was heading inside Sam's Club for Thanksgiving shopping. Others are...
Meet Carlos Lopez: The Alcoa teacher behind '#VamosVols' and '#DaleSeis'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Alcoa High School Spanish teacher and football coach found some attention on Twitter for his Spanish play-by-plays of Tennessee football. Carlos Lopez began narrating Vols football games this season, after seeing a lack of Spanish coverage in college football and the NCAA. He took action and began narrating from the comfort of his home.
Make it two in a row: Ben Shelton wins Knoxville Challenger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rising tennis star Ben Shelton added another title Sunday to his growing resume, beating Christopher Eubanks to win the Knoxville Challenger in three sets. It was the second consecutive title match for the big lefthander over Eubanks, the 2021 Knoxville champion. Shelton beat his friend and...
UT Rugby Team wins 2022 SEC Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Rugby Team has won the 2022 SEC Championship. The team played against South Carolina and won 27 to 22 on Saturday, Nov. 12. This is the third consecutive year that the team has won the SEC championship, according to the team's website. Rugby was...
'There's a lot of opportunity on the horizon' | Entrepreneurs take root in Knoxville's booming economy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is well on its way to becoming a hub for start-ups. Start-up Knox has more than a hundred new businesses listed on its site. The business concepts range from food establishments to products, software, and more. Entrepreneurs in the Knoxville community say these startups are...
