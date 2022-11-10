Read full article on original website
Fintech Platform iCapital Expands Lisbon Office
ICapital, the fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the recent expansion and official opening of its new Lisbon office “as the company’s global hub for technology development and operations.”. In the past 24 months, iCapital increased its global assets “outside of...
UK jobs market cooling as unemployment rises and real wages keep falling – business live
Jobless rate up and vacancies down, while rising wages still aren’t keeping up with inflation and working days lost to strikes soar
Alipay+, a Provider of Cross-Border Payment Solutions, to Serve 100M Digital Wallet Users
Alipay+, a suite of cross-border payment and marketing solutions, has supported global online merchant partners “to serve over 100 million e-wallet users as they flock to take up the offers and benefits since the global Double 11 event kicked off on November 1.”. The consumers that participated in the...
Brazil’s C6 Bank Introduces Financial Protection Insurance for Vehicle Financing
Just over a year after the start of the vehicle financing operation, C6 Bank launches the C6 Auto Financial Protection Insurance. Offered in partnership with Fairfax Seguros (FF Seguros) and also known as credit life, the product “guarantees that the financing assumed by the vehicle buyer is honored in the event of disability, death and loss of income.”
London Office Expands Wealthtech Addepar’s European Business Operations
After expansive growth in both client base and product offerings, Addepar is pleased to announce “the continued growth of their European presence.”. The opening of their London office “follows last year’s expansion in Edinburgh.”. CEO Eric Poirier said:. “We’re excited to see this addition to our office...
RockX, OKX Chain to Bring Cross-Chain Interoperability to Web3 Apps
RockX, which claims to be one of Asia’s largest staking solutions and institutional-grade blockchain access node providers, announced that it has “integrated with OKX Chain (OKC), an EVM-compatible layer one blockchain, to provide cross-chain node services for users to access the OKC ecosystem.”. With this integration, users and...
Bank of Russia Shares Details on Evolution of Digital Asset Market in Consultation Paper
The Bank of Russia proposes to discuss possible circulation of digital assets “at exchange trading, harmonization of approaches to their taxation with traditional financial instruments, conditions for acquiring digital assets by individual institutional investors, establishment of the accounting procedure for such investments, as well as opening the domestic market for foreign issuers from friendly countries.”
Credit Decisioning Platform Credisense and Mambu to Provide Lending Solution
Credisense, a no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform, has partnered with cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, “to accelerate the modernization of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.”. The partnership will “provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan...
Here is Twitter Payments Filing
Twitter’s filing with FINCEN (the US Department of Treasury, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network), has surfaced in the agency’s database. According to the filing, Twitter Payments, LLC has filed to become a Money Transmitter in all 50 states and territories. Twitter Payments joins over 25,000 Money Services Business (MSB). An MSB must comply with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and adhere to KYC and AML rules.
UK’s PensionBee Reveals What Happened to Pensions Last Month
It’s been a time of “great change” in the UK, with political events unfolding alongside global economic themes, including high inflation and rising interest rates, the team at PensionBee notes. According to PensionBee, there’s “an interconnected relationship between inflation and interest rates; often when one is high,...
Binance CEO CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund in Light of FTX Debacle
Chengpeng “CZ” Zhou, the founder and CEO of Binance, announced a new “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the affiliated collateral damage that has harmed numerous crypto firms. Revealed via Twitter, CZ stated:. To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is...
ComplyAdvantage Introduces Client Onboarding Training Program for Compliance Professionals
ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime risk detection, announces a training program “designed to help compliance teams navigate potential threats when onboarding customers.”. Financial institutions must legally “vet new clients for money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions evasion, and corruption before providing access to their services.” As...
Evmos Teams Up Anchorage Digital for Institutional Custody, Staking Services
Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, launched its partnership with Anchorage Digital in order “to offer institutions secure custody and staking of EVMOS, the native token of the platform.”. As Evmos continues to attract builders to deploy dApps on its cross-ecosystem interoperability platform, institutions accessing Evmos through Anchorage...
HashKey Group Receives Licenses to Operate Virtual Asset Trading Platform from Hong Kong SFC
Hash Blockchain Limited, a member of the HashKey Group, a digital asset financial services group in Asia, has “received approval” from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) in order “to operate a virtual asset trading platform, under a Type 1 (dealing in securities) license and a Type 7 (providing automated trading services (ATS)) licence for professional investors.”
OpenSea Aims to Deal with Unpaid Royalty Fees
OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, announced via Twitter and a blog post, that it would enforce creator fees on all existing collections. OpenSea reported that “in the last week, almost half of the creator fees set by the top 20 collections were ignored. This amounts to well over $1M for creators left on the table.”
It should not be controversial to say a population of 8 billion will have a grave impact on the climate | John Vidal
The hard fact is that human numbers matter – and the impact of 2-3 billion more of us will be immense, says John Vidal
US Latinos are soccer-mad. Why isn’t that reflected in the World Cup squad?
Spanish-speaking soccer fans of a certain age have grown up listening to broadcasters refer to the US men’s national team as “el equipo de todos” – everyone’s team, representing the diverse cultural backgrounds that make up America. But the 26-player US squad for this year’s World Cup, which kicks off on 20 November, has just three players representing the Latinos and Latinas who provide a considerable share of the game’s supporters in the US.
YouWrk, which Offers Stripe powered Recruitment Solutions, Raises Over £143K via Crowdcube
YouWrk, which claims it is recruitment that “works for everyone,” blending the “best” of digital and human, with Stripe-powered technology and “hands on account management,” has raised 95% (£143,344.58) of its £150,000 target from 87 investors with 9 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube.
Muhannad Ebwini: CEO at HyperPay Says Fintech Solutions Can Help Us Deal with Cost-of-Living Crisis
Globally, rising inflation, a higher cost of living, and slower wage growth are impacting the lives of people right around the world. A recent report suggested that many consumers are turning to physical cash to help manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis. But Muhannad Ebwini, founder and CEO of...
KBFG, Korea’s Largest Banking Group, Invests in Digital Securities Exchange ADDX
ADDX, a Singapore-regulated digital assets exchange for private securities, has received an additional $20 million in new capital as part of a “pre-Series B” funding round. The money came from both existing and new investors – notably, Korea’s largest banking group – KB Financial Group (KBFG) (KRX: 105560, NYSE:KB) led this round.
