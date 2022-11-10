ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Platform iCapital Expands Lisbon Office

ICapital, the fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the recent expansion and official opening of its new Lisbon office “as the company’s global hub for technology development and operations.”. In the past 24 months, iCapital increased its global assets “outside of...
crowdfundinsider.com

Brazil’s C6 Bank Introduces Financial Protection Insurance for Vehicle Financing

Just over a year after the start of the vehicle financing operation, C6 Bank launches the C6 Auto Financial Protection Insurance. Offered in partnership with Fairfax Seguros (FF Seguros) and also known as credit life, the product “guarantees that the financing assumed by the vehicle buyer is honored in the event of disability, death and loss of income.”
crowdfundinsider.com

London Office Expands Wealthtech Addepar’s European Business Operations

After expansive growth in both client base and product offerings, Addepar is pleased to announce “the continued growth of their European presence.”. The opening of their London office “follows last year’s expansion in Edinburgh.”. CEO Eric Poirier said:. “We’re excited to see this addition to our office...
crowdfundinsider.com

RockX, OKX Chain to Bring Cross-Chain Interoperability to Web3 Apps

RockX, which claims to be one of Asia’s largest staking solutions and institutional-grade blockchain access node providers, announced that it has “integrated with OKX Chain (OKC), an EVM-compatible layer one blockchain, to provide cross-chain node services for users to access the OKC ecosystem.”. With this integration, users and...
crowdfundinsider.com

Bank of Russia Shares Details on Evolution of Digital Asset Market in Consultation Paper

The Bank of Russia proposes to discuss possible circulation of digital assets “at exchange trading, harmonization of approaches to their taxation with traditional financial instruments, conditions for acquiring digital assets by individual institutional investors, establishment of the accounting procedure for such investments, as well as opening the domestic market for foreign issuers from friendly countries.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Credit Decisioning Platform Credisense and Mambu to Provide Lending Solution

Credisense, a no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform, has partnered with cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, “to accelerate the modernization of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.”. The partnership will “provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan...
crowdfundinsider.com

Here is Twitter Payments Filing

Twitter’s filing with FINCEN (the US Department of Treasury, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network), has surfaced in the agency’s database. According to the filing, Twitter Payments, LLC has filed to become a Money Transmitter in all 50 states and territories. Twitter Payments joins over 25,000 Money Services Business (MSB). An MSB must comply with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and adhere to KYC and AML rules.
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s PensionBee Reveals What Happened to Pensions Last Month

It’s been a time of “great change” in the UK, with political events unfolding alongside global economic themes, including high inflation and rising interest rates, the team at PensionBee notes. According to PensionBee, there’s “an interconnected relationship between inflation and interest rates; often when one is high,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance CEO CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund in Light of FTX Debacle

Chengpeng “CZ” Zhou, the founder and CEO of Binance, announced a new “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the affiliated collateral damage that has harmed numerous crypto firms. Revealed via Twitter, CZ stated:. To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is...
crowdfundinsider.com

ComplyAdvantage Introduces Client Onboarding Training Program for Compliance Professionals

ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime risk detection, announces a training program “designed to help compliance teams navigate potential threats when onboarding customers.”. Financial institutions must legally “vet new clients for money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions evasion, and corruption before providing access to their services.” As...
crowdfundinsider.com

Evmos Teams Up Anchorage Digital for Institutional Custody, Staking Services

Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, launched its partnership with Anchorage Digital in order “to offer institutions secure custody and staking of EVMOS, the native token of the platform.”. As Evmos continues to attract builders to deploy dApps on its cross-ecosystem interoperability platform, institutions accessing Evmos through Anchorage...
crowdfundinsider.com

HashKey Group Receives Licenses to Operate Virtual Asset Trading Platform from Hong Kong SFC

Hash Blockchain Limited, a member of the HashKey Group, a digital asset financial services group in Asia, has “received approval” from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) in order “to operate a virtual asset trading platform, under a Type 1 (dealing in securities) license and a Type 7 (providing automated trading services (ATS)) licence for professional investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com

OpenSea Aims to Deal with Unpaid Royalty Fees

OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, announced via Twitter and a blog post, that it would enforce creator fees on all existing collections. OpenSea reported that “in the last week, almost half of the creator fees set by the top 20 collections were ignored. This amounts to well over $1M for creators left on the table.”
The Guardian

US Latinos are soccer-mad. Why isn’t that reflected in the World Cup squad?

Spanish-speaking soccer fans of a certain age have grown up listening to broadcasters refer to the US men’s national team as “el equipo de todos” – everyone’s team, representing the diverse cultural backgrounds that make up America. But the 26-player US squad for this year’s World Cup, which kicks off on 20 November, has just three players representing the Latinos and Latinas who provide a considerable share of the game’s supporters in the US.
crowdfundinsider.com

YouWrk, which Offers Stripe powered Recruitment Solutions, Raises Over £143K via Crowdcube

YouWrk, which claims it is recruitment that “works for everyone,” blending the “best” of digital and human, with Stripe-powered technology and “hands on account management,” has raised 95% (£143,344.58) of its £150,000 target from 87 investors with 9 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube.
crowdfundinsider.com

KBFG, Korea’s Largest Banking Group, Invests in Digital Securities Exchange ADDX

ADDX, a Singapore-regulated digital assets exchange for private securities, has received an additional $20 million in new capital as part of a “pre-Series B” funding round. The money came from both existing and new investors – notably, Korea’s largest banking group – KB Financial Group (KBFG) (KRX: 105560, NYSE:KB) led this round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy