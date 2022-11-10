ATLANTA – The Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit obtained an indictment for 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods. Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr, joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials, announced the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit. The indictment, obtained by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in Barrow County, charges the defendants with engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity that spans 10 Georgia counties and includes Murder, Trafficking in Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, various weapons offenses, and the recruitment of children. Since becoming operational in July, the Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained 11 indictments, charging 46 alleged gang members and associates, including those announced today.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO