Citrus County Chronicle
Republican Juan Ciscomani wins Arizona U.S. House seat
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats lost a second U.S. House seat in Arizona on Monday after a former aide to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey won a seat in the state's southeast that is being vacated by retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. Republican Juan Ciscomani beat Democrat Kirsten Engel in the open...
Citrus County Chronicle
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she's hoping her side's win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Respect the Florida manatee in its winter home
Be aware and abide by commonsense practices. November is typically when manatees return to Florida’s warmer waters from their summer migratory routes because their winter survival depends upon water generally warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
Citrus County Chronicle
Alabama man sentenced to death for 2018 triple homicide
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (AP) — A man convicted of killing three people, including a 7-year-old boy, in robberies that netted $600 was sentenced to death on Monday by a judge who called him “a reason for the death penalty to exist.”. A judge handed down the death sentence to...
valdostatoday.com
Alleged gang members indicted in GA after investigation
ATLANTA – The Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit obtained an indictment for 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods. Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr, joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials, announced the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit. The indictment, obtained by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in Barrow County, charges the defendants with engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity that spans 10 Georgia counties and includes Murder, Trafficking in Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, various weapons offenses, and the recruitment of children. Since becoming operational in July, the Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained 11 indictments, charging 46 alleged gang members and associates, including those announced today.
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Citrus County Chronicle
Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd put on an offensive show to help UConn win an early season showdown with Texas. The sophomore guard scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help the No. 5 Huskies beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Azzi Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 83-76 win over No. 3 Texas
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for...
