Cincinnati, OH

WDTN

1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Carthage family displaced in Sunday house fire, firefighters say

CINCINNATI — A Carthage family lost their home as a result of a fire Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. More than 40 Cincinnati firefighters responded to 6641 Lebanon Street at 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a bedroom on fire at the residence.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Home security cameras capture men burglarizing Brookville home

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — At least two men are wanted for a string of thefts and burglaries in three southeastern Indiana counties. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of two men investigators need help identifying. The sheriff's office said they are possibly involved in thefts and burglaries in Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin Counties.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on Kebler Avenue in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kebler Avenue in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A lane is blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The center lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the I-71 interchange at 7:44 a.m. Stop and...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday

CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: A Man Opens Fire On A Van On 75

It looks like a man opened fire on a van on I-75 during the day. Why would someone just start shooting at somebody in the freeway. We got to put these guns down. Via Fox19 It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police […]
CINCINNATI, OH

