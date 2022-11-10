Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Poplar Ridge Road in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Poplar Ridge Road in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Carthage family displaced in Sunday house fire, firefighters say
CINCINNATI — A Carthage family lost their home as a result of a fire Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. More than 40 Cincinnati firefighters responded to 6641 Lebanon Street at 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a bedroom on fire at the residence.
WLWT 5
Home security cameras capture men burglarizing Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — At least two men are wanted for a string of thefts and burglaries in three southeastern Indiana counties. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of two men investigators need help identifying. The sheriff's office said they are possibly involved in thefts and burglaries in Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin Counties.
Fox 19
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kebler Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kebler Avenue in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington.
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WKRC
Police still searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75. They happened in the same area just a few days apart. People drove past the crime scene Sunday night with no idea that -- had they been there just minutes earlier -- they may have been involved in what appears to be a road rage shooting.
WLWT 5
A lane is blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The center lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the I-71 interchange at 7:44 a.m. Stop and...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Fox 19
Heart attack claims life of Good Samaritan who found dying teen in Anderson
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead from a heart attack he suffered after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found wounded on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the family members. The boy, a 15-year-old Anderson High School sophomore named Eli Jones,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday
CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Silverton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Police: 1 pedestrian killed while crossing I-75 in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — One man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 in Cincinnati, police tell our news partners WCPO-TV. >>OSHP: Union County man, 21, is killed after series of crashes on I-70 East in Clark County. Crews responded to the crash on Southbound Interstate 75...
Cincinnati: A Man Opens Fire On A Van On 75
It looks like a man opened fire on a van on I-75 during the day. Why would someone just start shooting at somebody in the freeway. We got to put these guns down. Via Fox19 It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police […]
CPD: Man dead after crashing car into telephone pole in Westwood
Cincinnati police said the man was driving at a high speed before he lost control of the car and hit a pole.
