ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food to Open 6th Store in Baltimore

Giant Food will debut its newest layout and format on Nov. 18 with the opening of a new store in Baltimore. Located at 857 East Fort Avenue, the store will serve as the regional grocer’s sixth location in the city of Baltimore. 44,000-square-feet store will feature enhanced and expansive...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Giant to open store in Locust Point this week

Giant Food will open its sixth city location Friday in Locust Point, bringing 150 new jobs to south Baltimore. The 44,000-square-foot store will open Nov. 18 in the Southside Marketplace at 857 E. Fort Ave. near the Fort McHenry National Park, officials of the Landover-based grocery chain said Monday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore

- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

What you need to earn to buy a house in greater Baltimore's most expensive ZIP codes

It takes more than $200,000 in annual income to afford a home in greater Baltimore's 10 wealthiest areas. Video above: Tips for first-time home buyers in volatile market. The 21056 ZIP code in Gibson Island in Anne Arundel County is the region's most affluent and thus the most expensive place to buy a home, according to Zillow.com data. With a median home value of $2.4 million and the typical 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.8%, the typical monthly payment for a new mortgage is $14,660. That translates to a minimum annual income of more than $586,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
Travel Maven

This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must Visit

The Old Line State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Baltimore, you might just want to visit.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run

ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Northwest Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have extinguished a fire that chewed on an auto shop in Northwest Baltimore, according to the local firefighters' union.The fire damaged the one-story building that houses Wabash Auto in the 3300 block of West Coldspring Lane, union officials said.There were initial reports of acetylene tanks at the site of the fire, according to the local firefighters union.Firefighters took precautions and evacuated the building prior to performing exterior operations, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.The Baltimore City Fire Department's hazmat team was dispatched to the fire site to assist with the potentially hazardous material, union officials said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County to host "bug buffet" at Lake Roland on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Insect lovers and the creepy-crawly curious are invited to attend a bug buffet in Baltimore County on Sunday, according to county government officials.Baltimore County Recreation Parks will be introducing anyone who is interested to the benefits of consuming crunchy critters at Lake Roland between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., Baltimore County officials said in a social media post on Saturday."Insects are a sustainable protein source, and are a delicacy in many cultures," county officials said. "Come learn all about bugs as a nutrition source, their use in various cuisines, and sample a few yourself, including ants and grasshoppers."An hour of learning about and dining on bugs costs $20 per person and $15 for recreation and parks members, Baltimore County officials said. Anyone interested in attending the Bug Buffet should register via email at lakerol-rp@baltimore countymd.gov.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
southbmore.com

Weekend Events Around Baltimore

BSO – Marin Conducts Beethoven’s Fifth at Meyerhoff: Thursday at 8pm, Friday at 8pm. Baltimore Veteran’s Day Bash at Checkerspot Brewing Company with Reveille Grounds: Friday from 9am-6pm Mayor Scott’s Veterans Day Parade at Washington Monument: Friday at 11am. Better Off Dead Live at The 8×10...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rebranded Baltimore Harbor East Cinemas reopens Friday

BALTIMORE - Your Friday movie night just got a whole lot better.That's because Harbor East Cinemas opens on Friday.You can experience the completely renovated amenities and the new lobby, renovated theaters and even updated concessions.You can also kick back, relax and enjoy your movie while sitting in their reclining seats.The rebranded theater is located on President Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Baltimore immigration and refugee service

A Baltimore faith-based nonprofit organization that serves refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants is receiving its largest contribution from an individual donor ever. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service on Monday announced it received a $15 million gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Over the last seven months, Scott has given almost $2 billion to 343 organizations "supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities," Scott said in an online post.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy