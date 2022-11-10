Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to KidsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
MLB
Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions
ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
Cardinals: Trade proposals for rumored catcher targets
Linked to a variety of catchers on the trade market, here are proposals that St. Louis could make. With the catcher position being the number one target for the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason, many are speculated that the best place to acquire the heir to Yadier Molina is on the trade market.
Yardbarker
Rays Reportedly Expected To Be Active In Trades This Week
The offseason is upon us. The 2022 MLB season was a treat, but now it is time to focus on free agency and where certain players will end up before the start of the 2023 season. The trade market will also be one to watch this offseason, and it appears...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Unlikely To Re-Sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Trea Turner, which he has until Tuesday, November 15, to formally accept or decline. Turner is essentially a lock to reject the one-year contract and continue forward with free agency as one of the top shortstops available. The group also includes Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
FOX Sports
Royals hire Rays' Hoover as bench coach for Quatraro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff. Hoover and Quatraro have known each other for more...
It is trade season once again for the Tampa Bay Rays
It is an annual rite of Autumn. The clocks fall back an hour, the air gets colder, and pumpkin spice everything is completely unavoidable. And the Tampa Bay Rays put out the ‘For Sale’ sign, looking to trade players and find more prospects for their never ending conveyer belt of talent.
Angels News: MLB Veteran Predicts Huge Offseason Move for LA
This would be quite the offseason splash for the Angels.
Buccaneers looking like likely destination for embattled quarterback
As much as it would hurt to go from Tom Brady to anyone else, it is time for the Buccaneers to at least think about what the future holds. Only a fool doesn’t prepare for the future. Obviously there is a difference between planning for the future and fixating on it to the point that you miss what is happening before you, but there is a way for the Buccaneers to accomplish this task without getting too far ahead of themselves in a world that is unlikely to have Tom Brady.
dodgerblue.com
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Chicago White Sox reportedly interested in acquiring star catcher
The Chicago White Sox fell far short of expectations this past season, resulting in a managerial change as the first
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox might get a little lucky this winter, as one of the top sluggers in free agency has interest in coming to Boston.
3 takeaways from Seahawks' disappointing loss to Buccaneers in Munich
MUNICH, Germany — As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Early Sunday morning, it was the Seahawks' four-game winning streak that reached its conclusion, as Seattle lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany. Following the trip...
Tri-City Herald
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team,” he said.
lastwordonsports.com
Phil Esposito: Legendary Boston Bruins Sniper
Over the rich history of the Boston Bruins, the franchise has become synonymous with many legendary players. One of these players includes Phil Esposito. Esposito enjoyed the best years of his career playing with the Black and Gold. During the Bruins glory years with the greatest defenceman of all time, Bobby Orr, Esposito was a perennial leader in NHL scoring, setting records along the way.
Kadarius Toney throws salt on Giants for lacking involvement after incredible sideline catch
After a brilliant sideline catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney called out the New York Giants for not involving him enough in NYC. If New York City couldn’t land another Subway World Series, there’s hope that New York could see a “Super Snoopy Bowl”: an AFC-NFC showdown between the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
567K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2