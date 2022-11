OXFORD, Miss. -- Despite controlling much of the game, the Ole Miss Rebels lost a heartbreaking game to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin did not mince his words in his postgame press conference. Even though his program has come a long way since he took over to begin the 2020 season, losses, even to a brand like Alabama, are not acceptable in his eyes.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO