Trump v DeSantis: Republicans split over 2024 run and predict ‘blood on the floor’
County leaders say they fear ex-president is even more divisive than he was two years ago and is therefore unelectable
Citrus County Chronicle
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. Dueling...
After historic election, Congress returns to a lame duck session with a packed agenda
Congress is back in session with a packed agenda: avoiding a shutdown, reforms to the certification of electors and codifying same-sex marriage.
Medicaid expansion in Florida? South Dakota vote may show the way.
The refusal of Republican state lawmakers to expand Medicaid in Florida has been a decadelong frustration for health care advocates and others in a state where 2.4 million people have no health insurance. Expanding the federal program, which provides health insurance to low-income and disabled people, would make an estimated...
Citrus County Chronicle
Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
Our election scorecard documents the tiny ripple of the GOP’s hoped-for ‘red wave’ | Column
A few days before the midterm elections, we asked how big a partisan wave the Republicans might put together. For the seventh consecutive campaign cycle, we offered a series of questions designed to gauge the size of that potential wave, based on who won and lost races up and down the ballot. We constructed a sliding scale that awarded more credit to the GOP if its final results exceeded the conventional wisdom going into Election Day.
Citrus County Chronicle
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has decided to investigate the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice Department spokesman had...
Student debt relief blocked, potentially hurting Black and Latino families the most
Biden's student debt relief plan, blocked by the 8th Circuit and a U.S district court in Texas, especially hits people of color from low-income families.
Citrus County Chronicle
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy, the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship and amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department...
Citrus County Chronicle
Our U.S. Constitution is a remarkable document and occasionally challenged and frequently misunderstood. A recent example in our local Chronicle contained a letter admonishing a weekly writer that her article contained an untruth in that she said a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the Constitutional right to abortion. His explanation was that nowhere in the Constitution does it contain any actual wording regarding the right to an abortion. While that is true, Courtney Stewart is actually correct.
Citrus County Chronicle
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia's withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war,” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.
Citrus County Chronicle
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority. Control of the House would give conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party is on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.
